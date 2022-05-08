Where to find Berries in Genshin Impact: Top 5 Berry locations (May 2022)

Berries are one of the most common items to find in Genshin Impact, but that doesn't mean some Travelers don't need to farm them. It's used in nine recipes right now:

Berry Mizu Manjuu Crispy Potato Shrimp Platter False Worm Bait Jam Lighter-Than-Air Pancake Prosperous Peace Tea Break Pancake Universal Peace Yellow Dye

It's easy to run out of this material, especially if one doesn't usually farm them. This item is also required for Day 3 of the Marvelous Merchandise event, and the ease of collecting it makes it well worth the effort of doing so.

This item comes in batches of three per spawn, so anybody who wishes to complete Marvelous Merchandise only needs to find two spawns. As of right now, there are 295 spawns, so farming them isn't hard at all.

Top five locations to farm Berries in Genshin Impact

The above interactive map can seem overly cluttered, even if the player does zoom in. Even so, there are some locations where players can go near a teleport point of some kind for easy farming. It's worth noting that no shop sells this item, and one can't plant it in the Serenitea Pot, either.

Talking to Zhuyu at Stone Gate in Liyue can give players a one-time bonus of six Berries. Aside from that, all Travelers can do is rely on some good farming locations.

5) Mingyun Village

The first location on this listicle (Image via miHoYo)

Mingyun Village has a small quantity of Berries near a few Teleport Waypoints in Genshin Impact. The close proximity and lack of dangerous enemies make this a good location for lesser-skilled players.

4) Lisha

There are a good amount to farm here, but it can be annoying climbing and gliding around (Image via miHoYo)

There are over a dozen spawns full of Berries to find in Lisha. While some of them will require players to climb and glide around, it's still a decent spot for Genshin Impact faithful who are desperate to farm this item.

3) Koseki Village

All of these spawns are super easy to access (Image via miHoYo)

There aren't as many to find near Koseki Village compared to the previous location, but it has the advantage of being very easy to farm. Everything is only a short sprint away from a Teleport Waypoint here, so if the goal was just to complete Marvelous Merchandise, then this location would suffice.

2) Yashiori Island & Nazuchi Beach

Another Inazuman location (Image via miHoYo)

Another noteworthy spot is Yashiori Island. It's much bigger than Koseki Village, but there are more Berries to find here. Genshin Impact players have several teleport options, making this a good location if one wishes to farm a few dozen of this item.

1) Starfell Valley

There are many nearby Teleports here (Image via miHoYo)

There are 38 Berry stems in Starfell Valley (keep in mind that it's three Berries per stem). It's a vast distance to cover, but all of the nearby Teleport Waypoints and Domains here make traversing through this part of Teyvat a breeze in Genshin Impact.

