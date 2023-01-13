How to get Black Flowers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers so many engaging activities for players to do that it is easy to get overwhelmed. Beneath its cutesy, mass-appeal exterior lies a game far more nuanced than meets the eye. This is easy to see because of the existence of mechanics like flower breeding.

Players can crossbreed flowers of certain colors to create new variants; one of these hybrid options is Black Flowers. As with many such experiments, they will take some time and effort to be obtained. Here is how to get them.

Players will need specific color combinations to make Black Flowers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

k3lly @K3llyArt

You can farm this butterfly with black flowers in the day.

In your own island and easy to catch

(*´˘`*)♡ Another way to make some bells in #ACNH You can farm this butterfly with black flowers in the day.In your own island and easy to catch(*´˘`*)♡ Another way to make some bells in #ACNH You can farm this butterfly with black flowers in the day.In your own island and easy to catch (*´˘`*)♡ https://t.co/lJf2Kht0GC

Black Flowers can only be of four types: Black Lilies, Black Tulips, Black Roses, and Black Cosmos. Here is how to get each of them:

Black Lily: Red Lily + Red Lily

Black Tulip: Red Tulip + Red Tulip

Black Rose: Red Rose + Red Rose

Black Cosmos: Orange Cosmos + Orange Cosmos

To get Black Roses to grow, you will need to plant Red Roses diagonally. If you want Black Lilies, you use the same method — just with Red Lilies this time. This step stays the same, only the flowers you plant change.

Each flower must be one space apart from the other in a checkerboard pattern. You must be patient and water your red or orange flowers daily to ensure they do not die. Rain is also an automatic alternative, but that depends on the current in-game season. Eventually, a Black Flower will stand in the empty spot between the red or orange ones.

You can then proceed to plant a few Black Flowers side-by-side so they can present new ones.

Now, let's say you want A Black Rose, but the Animal Crossing: New Horizons island doesn't have Red Roses. What do you do here? In this case, you have a few options:

Buy seeds: Vendors like Nook's Cranny and Leif can offer different seeds on sale, including the ones for flowers. Since these items are subject to rotation, you should keep an eye out for Red Rose seeds. The default colors of this flower only include red, white, and yellow.

Visit a friend's island: Since each island has its own distinct environment, you could find Red Roses on their friend's island. Simply pick them up and bring them back. Do note that it is possible to just pluck the flowers instead of the whole plants; flowers can regrow.

Interestingly, Black Roses can further produce a unique colored rose if you have the means. Using a Golden Watering Can on them will grant a chance for a Golden Rose to sprout. This item has a golden sheen from its petals to its stalk.

To get the unique watering-can variant, you must first obtain a five-star rating for their island. After meeting this requirement, one of the key NPCs of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Isabelle, will give you a DIY Recipe that will allow you to craft the Golden Watering Can.

What is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and what platforms is it on?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a life-simulation title that sees players arrive on a desolate island with the prospect of building a community. Gamers will engage with friendly NPCs, enjoy various activities for leisure, and build towards a variety of goals. Given that the series is developed and published by Nintendo, the latest entry in this acclaimed series is only available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

