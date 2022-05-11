Where to find Boars and Raw Meat in Genshin Impact: Top 5 locations

Raw Meat is an item used in a bunch of scenarios in Genshin Impact, but finding them from Boars and other wild animals could be a bit of a pain. Generally, Travelers will have to use any random attack to slay them to collect it, but there are a few non-violent alternatives.

A few dozen different recipes use Raw Meat in varying quantities. Similarly, Marvelous Merchandise tends to require that players donate five of them to Liben on certain days. Either way, it's an item that Travelers should have plenty in their inventory.

Farming locations for Boars and Raw Meat in Genshin Impact

There is no shortage of Raw Meat in Genshin Impact. With nearly 300 spawns, Travelers are bound to get enough of this material for whatever they need. However, this item doesn't just spawn on the ground out of nowhere like other collectibles.

5) Draff in Springvale

An NPC named Draff in Springvale sells ten Raw Meat, among other items, between 6.00 and 19.00. Buying this item for 240 Mora apiece is effortless, and it's in a location every Genshin Impact player can reach without much hassle.

One can always manipulate the in-game time to buy from him when necessary. To do so, select the Time option under the Paimon Menu. Draff's inventory restocks daily.

4) Expeditions

An example of an Expedition (Image via miHoYo)

Although Expeditions take several real-life hours to finish, they're still an excellent way to get Raw Meat in Genshin Impact. More specifically, one would have to do the Windrise and Musoujin Gorge Expeditions to get anywhere from one to 12 of them per location.

That number ranges based on how many hours the player is willing to put in. Selecting the 20-hour option is terrific if the player wants to AFK farm some Raw Meats. Using Bennett or Fischl in Windrise would reduce that time by 25%; similarly, Kujou Sara will reduce the Musoujin Gorge time by 25%.

3) Converting The Great Snowboar King's Chilled Meat

This is another option (Image via miHoYo)

Another option to consider is slaying The Great Snowboar King and the nearby Snowboars. They will drop Chilled Meat, which can be processed into Raw Meat, taking one minute each. It's not much of a boss battle, and the player is capable of getting approximately 18 Chilled Meat as a result.

Processing all 18 would only take 18 minutes, and there is always something that Genshin Impact players can do in the meantime (like farming artifacts).

2) Starfell Lake

Look at how many there are here (Image via miHoYo)

If Genshin Impact players don't want to wait more than a dozen minutes to process food, then hunting regular wildlife near Starfell Lake should suffice. These animals are scattered primarily east and south of the Statue of the Seven here, although a few of them are scattered more westward, near Whispering Woods.

1) Brightcrown Canyon

These boars are all near one another (Image via miHoYo)

There are several animals (including Boars) crowded together west of the Teleport Waypoint here, so slay them and collect their remains. This area is far more centralized than the previous location, making it an ideal place to collect this item.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul