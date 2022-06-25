Where to find Caldarr Fusion Material in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has a honing system that allows players to upgrade their weapons and gear to keep up with higher-level activities.

Gear, which is the equivalent of armor, comes in a handful of different categories. Players can wear the likes of hats, pauldrons, chest pieces, launchers, pants and gloves to protect their character.

One resource that players need to hone their gear is Caldarr Fusion Material. The upper gear score levels require it.

Caldarr Fusion Material can be crafted or purchased from the Market. It can also be obtained by completing Welcome challenges.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

How to craft Caldarr Fusion Material in Lost Ark

Caldarr Fusion Material can be crafted at the Stronghold (Image via Smilegate)

Crafting Caldarr Fusion Material is a bit time-consuming, but it is definitely the most cost-effective way to obtain it. Players can gather the required ingredients and craft the item in their Stronghold.

This Tier 2 equipment item will help players get their gear from a 600 score all the way up to 1100. This opens up a ton of new dungeon and raid difficulties that aren't available with a lower gear score.

Players will need the following materials to craft Caldarr Fusion Material:

x8 Iron Ore

x8 Wood

x21 Gold

x1152 Action Energy

Players will need to upgrade their Fortress so that they can obtain Crafting Workshop Lv. 2. Item Level 802 then needs to be reached to unlock access to the Caldarr Fusion Material crafting method at the Stronghold.

How to purchase Caldarr Fusion Material from the Lost Ark Market

A look at Caldarr Fusion Material being sold in the Lost Ark Market (Image via Smilegate)

This is definitely the quickest method to obtain Caldarr Fusion Material. It is especially useful if a player has some extra Gold to spend and doesn't mind providing for the economy.

Players can simply head to the Market on any continent and navigate to the Enhancement Material tab. They can then look into the listings for Caldarr Fusion Material and select to purchase a bulk amount.

Players might have a ton they are willing to sell through the Market, and they often do so for very cheap.

Currently, the asking price for Caldarr Fusion Material in the Lost Ark Market is just 5 Gold.

How to get Caldarr Fusion Material from completing Welcome challenges

The Welcome Challenge window shows all of the completion rewards (Image via Smilegate)

A Welcome challenge is just a Lost Ark challenge that helps players get things going for their character.

There are a quite a few that go above and beyond in terms of rewards. A total of six Welcome challenges have Caldarr Fusion Material as a completion reward.

Here are those Welcome challenges:

#14 Item Lv. 840! Way to Go!

#15 Abyssal Dungeon: Ark of Arrogance

#17 Item Lv. 960! Way to Go!

#18 Chaos Dungeon: Shadow Level 1

#19 Clear Guardian Raid: Frost Helgaia

#20 Abyssal Dungeon: Gate of Paradise

The first four challenges provide 50 Caldarr Fusion Materials each. The last two challenges reward 60 Caldarr Fusion Materials each. This isn't a repeatable method, but it gets the job done for starters.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far