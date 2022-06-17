How to get Skill Runes in Lost Ark

Lost Ark players can acquire various Skill Runes, slot them into their Skills and receive bonus effects.
Skill Runes are an absolute necessity if a player wants their build to reach its maximum potential. There isn't a single player in the game who should go without collecting as many Skill Runes as possible.
There are plenty of unique Skill Runes to obtain in Lost Ark, but players can only have one of each.
Some have different rarities, however, and those count as separate Runes. These can be found in raids and in certain areas of the map.
There are 12 types of Skill Runes in Lost Ark
Lost Ark has 12 types of Skill Runes, with a handful of rarity levels for each. These all grant special effects to a character's Skills. Of course, the higher the rarity, the better the bonus.
Players will be able to obtain Skill Runes by visiting merchants, looting islands or taking on the difficult dungeons and raids throughout Arkesia. Some are guaranteed, while others require luck through RNG.
Listed below are the Skill Runes of Lost Ark and how to acquire them.
Wealth
The Wealth Skill Runes increase Identity Gauge by a certain percentage on a skill hit:
- Uncommon: Purchased from Stronghold Merchant Tuleu for 1420 Adventurer's Seals
- Uncommon: RNG Loot from the Tooki King on Tooki Island
- Rare: Purchased from Stronghold Merchant Tuleu for 2700 Adventurer's Seals
- Rare: Created from five Giant's Hearts
- Epic: Found through 34 Secret Maps
- Epic: By defeating Iar Kaya
- Legendary: Crafted from five Omnium Stars
Respectively, the rarities provide an Identity Gauge increase by 10%, 20%, 30% and 40% when the Lost Ark skill is assigned to lands.
Rage
Rage Skill Runes in Lost Ark provide an 8%, 12% and 16% Attack and Move speed boost for six seconds when used.
- Rare: By completing Tier 1 Chaos Gates and above
- Epic: By completing Tier 2 Chaos Gates and above
- Legendary: By completing Tier 3 Chaos Gates
Conquering Chaos Gates is how players will get Rage Skill Runes. These are randomly given when one is beaten, so a few playthroughs may need to be done to get one of the Rage Runes.
Galewind
There are six Galewind Skill Runes in Lost Ark, increasing skill cast speed by 5%, 8%, 12% or 14%, depending on the rarity.
- Uncommon: Level 1 Guardian Raids
- Rare: Level 2 Guardian Raids
- Rare: Level 3 Guardian Raids
- Epic: Level 4 Guardian Raids
- Epic: Level 5 Guardian Raids
- Legendary: Level 6 Guardian Raids
These also have a bit of RNG to them. Players should note that only one of each rarity can be earned. Playing through the easier Level 2 Guardian Raid until a Rare one is rewarded might be better than continuously fighting a Level 3 Raid.
Quick Recharge
Quick Recharge is one of the more popular Skill Runes. It only has Rare and Epic rarities. They have a chance to reduce all cooldown times by 8% and 12% when used.
- Rare: Earned through the Shadespire as a 45th Floor Level 250 item
- Rare: Earned through the Fatespire as a 25th Floor Level 940 item
- Epic: Earned through the Fadespire as a 45th Floor Level 1020 item
Like the others, there is no guarantee that these Skill Runes will drop when completing the specific dungeon it is granted.
Bleed
Bleed Skill Runes inflict a bleeding DOT for four, five and six seconds per rarity level on a skill hit.
- Rare: From Tier 1 Field Bosses
- Epic: From Tier 2 Field Bosses
- Epic: After reaching a Trusted relationship status with Lutia
- Legendary: Tier 3 Field Bosses
The easiest method is to get Trusted with Lutia to obtain an Epic Bleed Skill Rune. Taking down Field Bosses of higher levels may only be possible with a powerful team.
Overwhelm
Overwhelm is a Skill Rune that increases Stagger damage by 5%, 10%, 20% and 30% based on its rarity level.
- Uncommon: RNG Loot from Field Boss Kagros on Spida Island
- Uncommon: Purchased from Stronghold Merchant Duekhyeon for 1420 Adventurer's Seals
- Rare: From the Black Marketeer for 36000 Pirate Coin
- Rare: 10% chance through the Shushire Adventure Tome completion
- Epic: 30% chance through the Feiton Adventure Tome completion
- Epic: Created with three Omnium Stars
- Legendary: Purchased from Stronghold Merchant Borza for 27000 Adventurer's Seals
- Legendary: At the Anguished Isle exchanged for 3600 Crimson Skein
There are two ways to obtain each rarity of Overwhelm Skill Runes. Lost Ark players should focus on one method and make it their priority.
Protection
Protection sees Lost Ark players receive 5%, 8% or 12% of their max health as a bonus shield when this skill is casted.
- Rare: RNG Loot from Field Boss Adrinne on Phantomwing Island
- Epic: Purchased for 50 Island Tokens
- Epic: From the Blade with the Blue Flames
- Epic: From a Reed Field Treasure Chest
- Legendary: Created from seven Omnium Stars
Finding Island Tokens isn't too difficult. That may be the best way to get a Protection Skill Rune. Players can trade 50 of them in for an Epic rarity Rune.
Purify
There is only one Purify Skill Rune in Lost Ark. It gives a 70% chance to remove a debuff whenever the skill is used.
- Epic: For 5 Ignea Tokens
Ignea Tokens are earned through finishing Adventure Tome quests. Collecting five of them should be easy enough.
Conviction
Conviction is a Skill Rune with only one of each rarity. This means players won't have much of a choice when it comes to getting a certain rarity of the Conviction Rune.
- Uncommon: For 10000 Pirate Coin from the Tea and Libra Guild Vessels
- Rare: From the Stronghold Merchant Roehn for 2850 Adventurer's Seals
- Epic: In exchange for 24 Masterpieces
- Legendary: From the Stronghold Merchant Marte for 27000 Adventurer's Seals
Players will receive a 10%, 20%, 30% or 40% chance to gain the Conviction buff for three seconds, depending on the rarity used.
Judgment
The Judgment Skill Rune in Lost Ark works hand-in-hand with the Conviction Skill Rune.
- Uncommon: For 10000 Pirate Coins from the Tea and Libra Guild Vessels
- Rare: Earned from a Trusted relationship with Ealyn
- Epic: Earned from a Trusted relationship with Marie
- Legendary: In exchange for 44 Masterpieces
- Legendary: From Stronghold Merchant Marte for 27000 Adventurer's Seals
Players are given a 10%, 20%, 30% or 40% chance to consume the Conviction buff in order to turn it into a Judgment buff for six seconds. It increases mana recovery by 100% and reduces skill cooldowns by 15%.
Focus
Lost Ark players should have no problem finding a Focus Skill Rune. There are plenty across Arkesia.
- Uncommon: RNG Loot from Field Boss Kagros on Spida Island
- Uncommon: From Stronghold Merchant Borza for 1420 Adventurer's Seals
- Rare: From Field Boss Beast Kings of Light/Darkness on Unknown Island
- Rare: From Stronghold Merchant Borza for 2850 Adventurer's Seals
- Rare: From a Friendly relationship with Azena
- Epic: In exchange for 13 Giant's Hearts
- Epic: From Stronghold Merchant Borza for 8100 Adventurer's Seals
- Legendary: In exchange for two Secret Maps
- Legendary: From the Chaos Line Hard Mode Merchant
The Focus Skill Rune provides a reduction in mana consumption by 10%, 20%, 30% or 40% with each respective Rune rarity.
Iron Wall
The final Skill Rune in Lost Ark is Iron Wall. There aren't any higher rarity versions, but players may still want to find one of these as it provides quite the bonus effect.
- Uncommon: From Stronghold Merchant Duekhyeon for 1420 Adventurer's Seals
- Uncommon: RNG Loot from Tooki King on Tooki Island
- Rare: RNG Loot from Night of Walpurgis Boss Rasakiel on Walpurgis
- Rare: A 20% chance with a North Vern Adventure Tome completion
Lost Ark players will benefit from a 5% or 8% reduction in damage taken while the skill that Iron Wall is assigned to is in use. It is a great defensive Skill Rune for tankier players who put themselves right in the thick of it.
