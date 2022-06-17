How to get Skill Runes in Lost Ark

Lost Ark players can acquire various Skill Runes, slot them into their Skills and receive bonus effects.

Skill Runes are an absolute necessity if a player wants their build to reach its maximum potential. There isn't a single player in the game who should go without collecting as many Skill Runes as possible.

There are plenty of unique Skill Runes to obtain in Lost Ark, but players can only have one of each.

Some have different rarities, however, and those count as separate Runes. These can be found in raids and in certain areas of the map.

There are 12 types of Skill Runes in Lost Ark

Skill Runes can be applied to nearly any skill in Lost Ark (Image via Smilegate)

Lost Ark has 12 types of Skill Runes, with a handful of rarity levels for each. These all grant special effects to a character's Skills. Of course, the higher the rarity, the better the bonus.

Players will be able to obtain Skill Runes by visiting merchants, looting islands or taking on the difficult dungeons and raids throughout Arkesia. Some are guaranteed, while others require luck through RNG.

Listed below are the Skill Runes of Lost Ark and how to acquire them.

Wealth

The Wealth Skill Runes increase Identity Gauge by a certain percentage on a skill hit:

Uncommon : Purchased from Stronghold Merchant Tuleu for 1420 Adventurer's Seals

: Purchased from Stronghold Merchant Tuleu for 1420 Adventurer's Seals Uncommon : RNG Loot from the Tooki King on Tooki Island

: RNG Loot from the Tooki King on Tooki Island Rare : Purchased from Stronghold Merchant Tuleu for 2700 Adventurer's Seals

: Purchased from Stronghold Merchant Tuleu for 2700 Adventurer's Seals Rare : Created from five Giant's Hearts

: Created from five Giant's Hearts Epic : Found through 34 Secret Maps

: Found through 34 Secret Maps Epic : By defeating Iar Kaya

: By defeating Iar Kaya Legendary: Crafted from five Omnium Stars

Respectively, the rarities provide an Identity Gauge increase by 10%, 20%, 30% and 40% when the Lost Ark skill is assigned to lands.

Rage

Rage Skill Runes in Lost Ark provide an 8%, 12% and 16% Attack and Move speed boost for six seconds when used.

Rare : By completing Tier 1 Chaos Gates and above

: By completing Tier 1 Chaos Gates and above Epic : By completing Tier 2 Chaos Gates and above

: By completing Tier 2 Chaos Gates and above Legendary: By completing Tier 3 Chaos Gates

Conquering Chaos Gates is how players will get Rage Skill Runes. These are randomly given when one is beaten, so a few playthroughs may need to be done to get one of the Rage Runes.

Galewind

Rawr @OliverStausholm Good Start to Reset Day in Lost Ark, got the Legendary & Epic Rage Rune in the same Chaos Gate run lmao Good Start to Reset Day in Lost Ark, got the Legendary & Epic Rage Rune in the same Chaos Gate run lmao

There are six Galewind Skill Runes in Lost Ark, increasing skill cast speed by 5%, 8%, 12% or 14%, depending on the rarity.

Uncommon : Level 1 Guardian Raids

: Level 1 Guardian Raids Rare : Level 2 Guardian Raids

: Level 2 Guardian Raids Rare : Level 3 Guardian Raids

: Level 3 Guardian Raids Epic : Level 4 Guardian Raids

: Level 4 Guardian Raids Epic : Level 5 Guardian Raids

: Level 5 Guardian Raids Legendary: Level 6 Guardian Raids

These also have a bit of RNG to them. Players should note that only one of each rarity can be earned. Playing through the easier Level 2 Guardian Raid until a Rare one is rewarded might be better than continuously fighting a Level 3 Raid.

Quick Recharge

Quick Recharge is one of the more popular Skill Runes. It only has Rare and Epic rarities. They have a chance to reduce all cooldown times by 8% and 12% when used.

Rare : Earned through the Shadespire as a 45th Floor Level 250 item

: Earned through the Shadespire as a 45th Floor Level 250 item Rare : Earned through the Fatespire as a 25th Floor Level 940 item

: Earned through the Fatespire as a 25th Floor Level 940 item Epic: Earned through the Fadespire as a 45th Floor Level 1020 item

Like the others, there is no guarantee that these Skill Runes will drop when completing the specific dungeon it is granted.

Bleed

Bleed Skill Runes inflict a bleeding DOT for four, five and six seconds per rarity level on a skill hit.

Rare : From Tier 1 Field Bosses

: From Tier 1 Field Bosses Epic : From Tier 2 Field Bosses

: From Tier 2 Field Bosses Epic : After reaching a Trusted relationship status with Lutia

: After reaching a Trusted relationship status with Lutia Legendary: Tier 3 Field Bosses

The easiest method is to get Trusted with Lutia to obtain an Epic Bleed Skill Rune. Taking down Field Bosses of higher levels may only be possible with a powerful team.

Overwhelm

Lost in Arkesia @lostarkhelp



Damage does not affect stagger mechanics/abilities. The only two things that play a role in this are the skill stagger level and the runes/tripods you have selected on that skill. #LostArk Did you know? 01Damage does not affect stagger mechanics/abilities. The only two things that play a role in this are the skill stagger level and the runes/tripods you have selected on that skill. #LostArk Did you know? 01Damage does not affect stagger mechanics/abilities. The only two things that play a role in this are the skill stagger level and the runes/tripods you have selected on that skill. https://t.co/Vv8KId6GXV

Overwhelm is a Skill Rune that increases Stagger damage by 5%, 10%, 20% and 30% based on its rarity level.

Uncommon : RNG Loot from Field Boss Kagros on Spida Island

: RNG Loot from Field Boss Kagros on Spida Island Uncommon : Purchased from Stronghold Merchant Duekhyeon for 1420 Adventurer's Seals

: Purchased from Stronghold Merchant Duekhyeon for 1420 Adventurer's Seals Rare : From the Black Marketeer for 36000 Pirate Coin

: From the Black Marketeer for 36000 Pirate Coin Rare : 10% chance through the Shushire Adventure Tome completion

: 10% chance through the Shushire Adventure Tome completion Epic : 30% chance through the Feiton Adventure Tome completion

: 30% chance through the Feiton Adventure Tome completion Epic : Created with three Omnium Stars

: Created with three Omnium Stars Legendary : Purchased from Stronghold Merchant Borza for 27000 Adventurer's Seals

: Purchased from Stronghold Merchant Borza for 27000 Adventurer's Seals Legendary: At the Anguished Isle exchanged for 3600 Crimson Skein

There are two ways to obtain each rarity of Overwhelm Skill Runes. Lost Ark players should focus on one method and make it their priority.

Protection

Protection sees Lost Ark players receive 5%, 8% or 12% of their max health as a bonus shield when this skill is casted.

Rare : RNG Loot from Field Boss Adrinne on Phantomwing Island

: RNG Loot from Field Boss Adrinne on Phantomwing Island Epic : Purchased for 50 Island Tokens

: Purchased for 50 Island Tokens Epic : From the Blade with the Blue Flames

: From the Blade with the Blue Flames Epic : From a Reed Field Treasure Chest

: From a Reed Field Treasure Chest Legendary: Created from seven Omnium Stars

Finding Island Tokens isn't too difficult. That may be the best way to get a Protection Skill Rune. Players can trade 50 of them in for an Epic rarity Rune.

Purify

Fox! @Jankanpo been playing lost ark for over 9 hours today and got to 100% on four more continents from 20-30% lmao



i would keep going but i reached the rapport gift limit today..



i just wanted to get the purify rune before valtan drops, but i kept going since i never work on the tome been playing lost ark for over 9 hours today and got to 100% on four more continents from 20-30% lmaoi would keep going but i reached the rapport gift limit today..i just wanted to get the purify rune before valtan drops, but i kept going since i never work on the tome https://t.co/vlh1MIrisx

There is only one Purify Skill Rune in Lost Ark. It gives a 70% chance to remove a debuff whenever the skill is used.

Epic: For 5 Ignea Tokens

Ignea Tokens are earned through finishing Adventure Tome quests. Collecting five of them should be easy enough.

Conviction

Conviction is a Skill Rune with only one of each rarity. This means players won't have much of a choice when it comes to getting a certain rarity of the Conviction Rune.

Uncommon : For 10000 Pirate Coin from the Tea and Libra Guild Vessels

: For 10000 Pirate Coin from the Tea and Libra Guild Vessels Rare : From the Stronghold Merchant Roehn for 2850 Adventurer's Seals

: From the Stronghold Merchant Roehn for 2850 Adventurer's Seals Epic : In exchange for 24 Masterpieces

: In exchange for 24 Masterpieces Legendary: From the Stronghold Merchant Marte for 27000 Adventurer's Seals

Players will receive a 10%, 20%, 30% or 40% chance to gain the Conviction buff for three seconds, depending on the rarity used.

Judgment

The Judgment Skill Rune in Lost Ark works hand-in-hand with the Conviction Skill Rune.

Uncommon : For 10000 Pirate Coins from the Tea and Libra Guild Vessels

: For 10000 Pirate Coins from the Tea and Libra Guild Vessels Rare : Earned from a Trusted relationship with Ealyn

: Earned from a Trusted relationship with Ealyn Epic : Earned from a Trusted relationship with Marie

: Earned from a Trusted relationship with Marie Legendary : In exchange for 44 Masterpieces

: In exchange for 44 Masterpieces Legendary: From Stronghold Merchant Marte for 27000 Adventurer's Seals

Players are given a 10%, 20%, 30% or 40% chance to consume the Conviction buff in order to turn it into a Judgment buff for six seconds. It increases mana recovery by 100% and reduces skill cooldowns by 15%.

Focus

Lost Ark players should have no problem finding a Focus Skill Rune. There are plenty across Arkesia.

Uncommon : RNG Loot from Field Boss Kagros on Spida Island

: RNG Loot from Field Boss Kagros on Spida Island Uncommon : From Stronghold Merchant Borza for 1420 Adventurer's Seals

: From Stronghold Merchant Borza for 1420 Adventurer's Seals Rare : From Field Boss Beast Kings of Light/Darkness on Unknown Island

: From Field Boss Beast Kings of Light/Darkness on Unknown Island Rare : From Stronghold Merchant Borza for 2850 Adventurer's Seals

: From Stronghold Merchant Borza for 2850 Adventurer's Seals Rare : From a Friendly relationship with Azena

: From a Friendly relationship with Azena Epic : In exchange for 13 Giant's Hearts

: In exchange for 13 Giant's Hearts Epic : From Stronghold Merchant Borza for 8100 Adventurer's Seals

: From Stronghold Merchant Borza for 8100 Adventurer's Seals Legendary : In exchange for two Secret Maps

: In exchange for two Secret Maps Legendary: From the Chaos Line Hard Mode Merchant

The Focus Skill Rune provides a reduction in mana consumption by 10%, 20%, 30% or 40% with each respective Rune rarity.

Iron Wall

The final Skill Rune in Lost Ark is Iron Wall. There aren't any higher rarity versions, but players may still want to find one of these as it provides quite the bonus effect.

Uncommon : From Stronghold Merchant Duekhyeon for 1420 Adventurer's Seals

: From Stronghold Merchant Duekhyeon for 1420 Adventurer's Seals Uncommon : RNG Loot from Tooki King on Tooki Island

: RNG Loot from Tooki King on Tooki Island Rare : RNG Loot from Night of Walpurgis Boss Rasakiel on Walpurgis

: RNG Loot from Night of Walpurgis Boss Rasakiel on Walpurgis Rare: A 20% chance with a North Vern Adventure Tome completion

Lost Ark players will benefit from a 5% or 8% reduction in damage taken while the skill that Iron Wall is assigned to is in use. It is a great defensive Skill Rune for tankier players who put themselves right in the thick of it.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer

