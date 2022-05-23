How to use a controller in Lost Ark

Lost Ark rose from tremendous success in its home country to tremendous success worldwide and has remained prominent over the months. While the game is a quintessential MMORPG, some players might appreciate the chance to pick their own method of interacting with it.

Like most PC titles, the designers had the mouse and keyboard in mind when they put the game together. Some players prefer a controller for a variety of reasons, but can this hit Korean MMORPG accommodate those who prefer a handheld option?

Using a controller in Lost Ark

Of course, Lost Ark features controller support, so it can be played with any controller that the player can connect to their PC. It should be extremely easy to get into the game with the controller, but the inherent gameplay will vary.

To play the game with a controller, just connect a controller to the PC that's running the game. The game should recognize an Xbox controller right away, or any other USB controller that the player connects. Through programs like DS4, players have also found success with PlayStation controllers.

If the game doesn't see the controller right away, there are a couple of troubleshooting options. The main menu of the game features a settings heading that could fix the problem. A gamepad interface menu can be found in the settings section, and players should be able to turn on the controller.

If that doesn't work, check the steam settings. Navigate to Controller, then to General Controller settings. Check the configuration support for whatever controller is connected. Through one of these two steps, the controller should be recognized and ready to use in the game.

How does the controller work in Lost Ark?

Lost Ark is set up for keyboard and mouse gameplay. Using a controller is a mixed bag amongst PC games, some handle the remapping efforts better than others. Luckily, Smilegate's RPG is among the best examples of controller support in an MMORPG.

There are a ton of inputs that a player would need to play Lost Ark effectively, and that makes the controller's drastic decrease of buttons tough. The countless keys provide much quicker and easier access to the game's myriad functions.

In combat, the eight abilities are mapped to button combinations. This control system is more complex overall but can be welcoming to console players who are more accustomed to the setup.

The default controller combat controls are as follows:

Dodge Roll – A Button

– A Button Basic Attack – X Button

– X Button Ultimate Skill 1 – Y Button

– Y Button Ultimate Skill 2 – B Button

– B Button Combat Skill 1 – LB + X

– LB + X Combat Skill 2 – LB + Y

– LB + Y Combat Skill 3 – LB + B

– LB + B Combat Skill 4 – LB + A

– LB + A Combat Skill 5 – LT + X

– LT + X Combat Skill 6 – LT + Y

– LT + Y Combat Skill 7 – LT + B

– LT + B Combat Skill 8 – LT + A

– LT + A Guild Skill 1 – LB + Left Button

– LB + Left Button Guild Skill 2 – LB + Up Button

– LB + Up Button Guild Skill 3 – LB + Right Button

– LB + Right Button Guild Skill 4 – LB + Down Button

– LB + Down Button Guild Skill 5 – LT + Left Button

– LT + Left Button Awakening Skill – LB + Left Trigger + X

– LB + Left Trigger + X Control Companion – LT + R3

Lost Ark players can pick which setup fits their unique desires. Just connect a controller and see how it affects the gameplay.

