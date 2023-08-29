Where to find Fishnado in Genshin Impact: Fontaine underwater fish location

Genshin Impact players can now summon and witness a school of fish, or as the community calls it, Fishnado. Fontaine's underwater diving and exploration has been a sensational experience as players can find many breathtaking discoveries. To unlock Fishnado, they have to solve a Seelie puzzle near the Salacia Plains, which will trigger a brief cutscene and add the school of fish permanently to their account.

Furthermore, players will also be rewarded with a Luxurious Chest and water portal that they can travel to for obtaining a Hydroculus. In this article, we will briefly cover the Seelie puzzle in Salacia Plains and how Genshin Impact players can solve it.

Genshin Impact: Guide to summon Fishnado and Underwater Luxurious Chest

Fishnado will summon here (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Salacia Plain's waypoint and head west to find an Echoing Conch with three Seelie Courts. They are confined inside a water bubble, and you will have to solve a puzzle to access the conch.

You can use elemental sight to get a general direction of all the Seelies that can be found in all three shipwrecks nearby. Here is some brief information to find all three of them quickly.

Seelie location #1

Rescue the Seelie (Image via HoYoverse)

Head towards the shipwreck located north of the trapped Echoing Conch in Genshin Impact. You will find a Seelie cornered by two underwater survey meks. You can absorb the water blade ability from a nearby Hunter Ray and defeat the meks to free the Seelie.

This will also spawn a water ring that you can use to take the Seelie back to its court.

Seelie location #2

Break the middle rock (Image via HoYoverse)

From here, head northeast towards another shipwreck in Genshin Impact to find an Armored Crab and multiple collapsible rocks with blue veins. Absorb the crab's xenochromatic ability to break all these rocks with shockwaves.

As shown in the picture, the Seelie will be trapped inside the rock in the middle, which is also well hidden at the backside of the shipwreck.

Seelie location #3

Break this Storage Box (Image via HoYoverse)

After taking the second Seelie back to its court, head south towards the last shipwreck. You will find a Pneumousia Storage Box and will have to break it open to free the last Seelie trapped inside. You can use the nearby Pneuma block or Ousia-aligned characters in Genshin Impact such as Lynette to break the box.

Once all three Seelies are resting on their courts, interact with the Echoing Conch to trigger a brief cutscene. After the cutscene, this place in Salacia Plains will permanently inhabit a large school of fish.

School of Fish (Image via HoYoverse)

A treasure chest icon will also pop up after the cutscene. Swim to the middle of the fishnado to open a Luxurious chest and find a water portal. You can then use the water portal to collect one of the Hydroculus in Genshin Impact.