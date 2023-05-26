Where to find the Gerudo Scimitar in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The re-emergence of Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has led to many repercussions for Hyrule. One of them is an effect called gloom that decays the environment and those who go near it. It also affects weapons, causing them to decay and disintegrate. However, you must collect a bunch of these to get your hands on the Champions' Weapons. The Gerudo Scimitar is one such weapon.

The Wastelands of Hyrule is the only area where you can find the Gerudo Scimitar. On top of this, most of the Gerudo Scimitars are found inside treasure chests with randomized loot, which complicates your search. This guide will reveal three locations where you will have a higher chance of finding these coveted blades.

All Gerudo Scimitar locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You can find Gerudo Scimitars in the following locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Ancient Prison Ruins of Palu Wasteland

Gerudo Town

Treasure chests that drop from Moldugas

It is recommended that you complete the Lightning Temple before venturing on your quest to find a Gerudo Scimitar in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This, along with the activation of the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, will allow you to get a clear view of the desert and see locations on the map.

Where to find Gerudo Scimitar in Ancient Prison Ruins of Palu Wasteland

In this location, you will have to dive into a quicksand pit in the middle of Palu Wasteland at the following coordinate: -3067, -3063, 0075. You will also find the Gatakis Shrine at the end of these Ruins.

Once you dive into the quicksand, you will see a switch. Move it to open the gate. There will be a Gibdos down there, but thanks to Riju's ability, you can instantly defeat the monster. Move on to the second switch and turn to look at the prison cell on the left. You will find the first Gerudo Scimitar here.

After this, you have to move the flooring near the second switch using Ultrahand and drop down and move roughly to the following coordinates: -3156, -3088, -0047. Use Ascend here to access the room containing the second Gerudo Scimitar.

Where to find Gerudo Scimitar in Gerudo Town

For this process, you have to start the quest "Riju of the Gerudo" in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Sneak into the Gerudo Shelter through the waterways under the town. After you find Riju at the North Gerudo Ruins, you have to fight alongside them to defend the town from Gibdos.

In the left wing of the palace, where you meet Riju, you will find a woman with various supplies, one of which is a Gerudo Scimitar.

Defeating Moldugas to get drops containing Gerudo Scimitar

This is a repeatable method to get a Gerudo Scimitar in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. However, it is not guaranteed that you will get a Scimitar from every chest, as you can sometimes get a Shield.

You can find Moldugas spawn during a Blood Moon at the Toruma Dunes (-4658, -2834, 0039). Draw them out of the sand using stray arrows as a distraction and knock them out using powerful melee blows.

You can easily find Gerudo Scimitars using these techniques in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

