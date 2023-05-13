How to complete Gatakis Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’s Gatakis Shrine will put your paraglider skills to the ultimate test. This means you must have already completed the Crisis at Hyrule Castle quest, which is what ultimately unlocks that feature. Once that is done and you’ve been to Rito Village at Lake Totori, it’s time to see how good you are at Paragliding. While this shrine doesn’t really have new features, it’s an excellent way to increase your overall amount of hearts.

Gatakis Shrine is a challenging puzzle for players that don’t use their paraglider much. It’s an important tool for Link in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, so head to Rito Village and prepare to paraglide like never before.

How to solve the Gatakis Shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

North of the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower, in the Hebra region, you’ll find the Gatakis Shrine of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. A solid time to do this is during the Regional Phenomena Main Quest since you have to visit Rito Village. The coordinates are [-3642, 1806, 0168], and once you’re in, you’ll begin “Ride the Winds.”

You’ll immediately see a bridge to jump off of in Gatakis Shrine, and to get across, you’ll want to activate the Paraglider you’ve already unlocked in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Just jump (X Button), and that will activate your Paraglider.

Glide down and turn the corner, and you’ll see lasers barring your path. If you keep to the right, you can easily bypass the first set of lasers, and you can harmlessly drop down onto the next path in Gatakis Shrine.

Run down this next path in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and jump down the pit. You might need to glide to avoid landing on the platform below you. Once you pass the moving platform, hold R and speed up your dive to smash through the icy ground you see next.

You’ll be diving down further still, where several Constructs can and will target you with lasers. However, you can slow fall and target them with icy arrows to freeze them and prevent the need for dodging.

Otherwise, carefully fall and paraglide as needed to evade their strikes. Use the air turbines to lift you up and defeat these Constructs, and when you get to the tallest platform, you can stop and pick up a Strong Construct Bow if you need.

Next, use the turbines and paraglider to get into a gap in the wall, which will hoist you right up to the end of the Gatakis Shrine puzzle of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Once you receive your Light of Blessing, you can leave this shrine behind and move on with the game.

Poll : 0 votes