Where to find Hearty Truffles in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

With the recent release of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, both new and experienced gamers have been returning to Hyrule. It is a region filled with loot and peril, which might be intimidating to newcomers. In the early phases of their quest, players frequently face danger they cannot defeat. In these cases, the only solution is to rely on healing supplies and the player's ability to run.

Caves, wetlands, and more areas to find Hearty Truffles in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

A pair of Hearty Truffles in their natural habitat in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Hearty Truffles can be found beneath trees in the Great Hyrule Forest and Hyrule Field and also be obtained from places like the Spore Store and the East Wind, as well as the wandering merchant Cambo. They can be consumed to restock two Hearts. The resulting food will grant Link temporary Hearts when prepared in a Cooking Pot.

When Hearty Truffles are exposed to Fire, they can be cooked into Toasted Hearty Truffles. They may be used as an ingredient in the Kochi Dye Shop to make Black Dye. Therefore, the Hearty Truffles are quite useful, and we will explain where and how to get them.

Caves

You can find Hearty Truffles in caves in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

The bread and butter of truffle hunting are caves. Truffles are underground fungi that prefer temperate forest environments to develop. However, truffles are an uncommon plant, and returning to a previously visited cave would provide few results. When looking for Hearty Truffles, it is better to mark many unexplored cave systems and plot a course to hit all of them in a row.

Bring plenty of arrows to fuse with items such as Fire Fruit and Bomb Flowers because most caves are inhabited by aggressive creatures, ranging from Like plants to groups of Horriblins, who will make quick work of an untrained player. A new player will find the entrance to the unexplored caves in a short period of time through the Satori.

Satori

Satori can guide you to caverns where Link can find Hearty Truffles in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

The Satori is a shimmering, horse-like being you can summon in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It is a returning companion from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and can be tamed. In Tears of the Kingdom, your initial encounter with the Satori will most likely be in the opening region, Hyrule Fields, but on the far left side, a cherry blossom tree will stand out from the beautiful pastures right in front of you. If you have acquired fast travel and solved the Yamiyo Shrine, utilize this waypoint.

Konora, an NPC admiring the beauty of the cherry blossoms, can be found here. She will express her desire to see a Satori for herself; however, the monster can only be summoned via fruit.

Circle the tree from Konora until you discover a little altar with an empty basin. Hold and drop in any kind of fruit here. Three Fire Fruit trees around the region serve this purpose, though standard apples will suffice.

After making the offering, you will notice glowing white lights dotting the landscape. As many as possible should be pinned on the map, as these are supposed to guide you to adjacent caves. Avoid visiting caves that have already been visited because Satori will mark them all, regardless of whether they have been cleared or not.

An offering to Satori can be made as many times as needed to explore all neighboring caves, and at least one Hearty Truffle should be found in every other cave, or even every cave, for the exceptionally lucky player.

Other places to farm Hearty Truffles in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Link can get Hearty Truffles from cave diving, shallow caves, and merchants in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Although cave diving as Link is the quickest and most successful way to obtain Hearty Truffles, there are other areas to look at. Wet, swampy sections of the map, such as the Rabella Wetlands and North Akkala districts, provide great real estate for fungi. Hearty truffles will grow here near tree bases and in shallow, moist tunnels.

The Kakariko Village Cave is a location that ensures at least one Hearty Truffle. This cave is located at the top of the second waterfall in Kakariko Village and is used in the quest Out Of The Inn. Players have discovered up to two Hearty Truffles in this cave, fulfilling the mission and gaining an extra truffle.

As a last option, you can purchase Hearty Truffles from merchants across Hyrule, who have a small chance of carrying and selling Hearty Truffles. Given that the truffle only sells for 6 Rupees, the price will be somewhat high. So make sure you know how to farm Rupees in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The likelihood of Hearty Truffles appearing in merchant inventory is low, and they will most likely just have one or two available. If you have extra Rupees lying about, investing in Hearty Truffles to utilize in gourmet cookery could be a profitable venture. Happy hunting!

Poll : 0 votes