Where to find all hidden items in Sniper Elite Resistance

Many players might be looking for all the hidden items in Sniper Elite Resistance. The game’s campaign experience has been nothing short of amazing with a gripping storyline and realistic gameplay. Like the campaigns from different story mode games, there are a bunch of hidden items in Sniper Elite Resistance scattered throughout the missions. As a reward for finding all the items, players will earn the Treasure Hunter trophy.

Having said that, this article will provide a detailed overview of all the hidden items in Sniper Elite Resistance and where to find them.

List of all hidden items in Sniper Elite Resistance and where to find them

There are a total of 22 hidden items in Sniper Elite Resistance. They are spread out across eight missions in the campaign and come in varying forms. There are three hidden items in each quest except mission two, which has four.

It is important to note that some of the hidden items in Sniper Elite Resistance are also propaganda posters for those particular missions.

Here are all the hidden items in Sniper Elite Resistance:

1) Mission two - Dead Drop

A) Police report #222

Police report #222 location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

Towards the north side of the map, you will find a library building. Head inside the building and move to the bottom floor. Towards the western edge of the bottom floor, you should find the first hidden item in Sniper Elite Resistance, Police Report #222.

B) Police Report #223

Police report #223 location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

Inside the same library building, head to the top floor and look for a small room with a war table at its center. Just beside the table, you will find Police Report #223.

C) Police Report #224

Police report #224 location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

Just below the main entrance to this library building, you will find a statue with a small room behind it. Head inside and you will find Police Report #224 lying on the table.

D) La Résistance

La Resistance location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

Go through the tunnel under the broken bridge at the start of the mission. Climb up the ladder at the end and turn around to locate this hidden item.

2) Mission three - Sonderzüge Sabotage

A) Resistance flag

Resistance flag location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

Head inside the building marked as an optional objective and move to the first floor. Towards the end of it, there should be a room with a bunch of radio equipment in it. Inside this room, you will find the Resistance flag on a set of boxes.

B) Gestapo ID badge

Gestapo ID badge location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

On the left-hand side of the map, there is a bridge to cross the river. Towards the left-hand side of this bridge is the Gestapo ID badge, on a box next to a set of bolt cutters.

C) Le Sniper

Le Sniper location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

Just at the start of mission three, there is an optional objective to complete on the side of the river. Outside the building in which this objective takes place, there is a Le Sniper poster. This marks the last of the hidden items in Sniper Elite Resistance for mission three.

3) Mission four - Collision Course

A) Wine bottle

Wine bottle location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

Head to the train yard on the left-hand side of the map. Inside the train station, you will find a bar area on the second floor. The wine bottle hidden item should be visible on the bar counter. You have successfully now found the first of the hidden items in Sniper Elite Resistance for mission four.

B) Gas mask

Gas mask location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

Inside the final building for this mission, head to the basement. On a table in the basement, you will find the Gas mask hidden item.

C) Libération

Liberation location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

On the right side of the map, head down on the train tracks near where the tank is. From the garden area with a small shed, move down the stairs and turn left towards the tunnel entrance. You will find the last one of the hidden items in Sniper Elite Resistance for this mission on the wall.

4) Mission five - Devil’s Cauldron

A) Playing cards

Playing cards location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

Inside the production facility, you will find a road with a sharp bend. Go along the road to find this hidden item next to the lit barrel on top of a box.

B) Laboratory ID

Laboratory ID location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

Follow the same road as the Playing Cards hidden item until you reach a checkpoint on the road. There should be an entrance blocked by barbed wire, which you have to crawl through to reach the indoor factory area. Enter the yellow open door immediately on your left and follow that to the next room. You will find the hidden item on your right after entering.

C) Le Maquis Voit Tout!

Le Maquis Voit Tout! location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

Head to the church on the southwest part of the map. On its south-facing wall is the Le Maquis Voit Tout! Hidden item. This is the last of the hidden items in Sniper Elite Resistance for mission five.

5) Mission six - Assault on Fort Rogue

A) Todt uniform badge

Todt uniform badge location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

Enter the map through the main gate at the bottom and run forward until you reach the two trees. Here you will find a set of stairs in the small courtyard area leading underground. Head down and enter the room where you will find the hidden item on the table in front.

B) Committee C map

Committee C map location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

Head towards the underground bunker at the top of the map and move down to the hanger. This is one of the main objectives to gather intel on Kleime Blume. The game will prompt you to take a picture of the map, and once you do so it will register as a hidden item found.

C) Prende le Maquis

Prende le maquis location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

Head to the southwest corner of the map. You will find this hidden item on the wall next to the gate and a bicycle.

6) Mission seven - Lock, Stock and Barrels

A) Engraved lighter

Engraved lighter location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

Head towards the two buildings southeast of the main Nazi building. After entering the house, you will find this hidden item next to the dining table in front of a radio.

B) Gold pocket watch

Gold pocket watch location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

Head west from the main building for this mission and enter the small barn house in the corner of the vineyard. You will find one of the hidden items in Sniper Elite Resistance for this mission just opposite the entrance.

C) La voux du maquis

La voux du maquis location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

Head to the building on the southwest corner beside the river. On the right exterior of this building, you will find the hidden item on a wall near the river’s edge. This is the last of the hidden items in Sniper Elite Resistance for the mission Lock, Stock, and Barrels.

7) Mission eight - End of the Line

A) AA repair manual

AA repair manual location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

Head to the bunker in the southern part of the map and enter the trench on its eastern side. Follow the path towards the north, which leads into the bunker. The hidden item is located on top of a box inside.

B) New tank blueprints

New tank blueprints location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

Enter the warehouse building just south of the western main objective. Head to the first floor and move to the eastern corner. You will find this hidden item on top of a box.

C) Por une France libre

Por une France libre location (Image via YT@Game Guides Channel/Rebellion)

On the western part of the map, find the tunnel where the train tracks meet. Enter the factory just beside the tunnel and head to the second floor. Then take the broken staircase to get to the next floor. You will then find the last of the hidden items in Sniper Elite Resistance on a wall.

