All skills in Sniper Elite Resistance explained

To enhance Harry Hawker's abilities on the field, Rebellion provides us with various unlockable skills in Sniper Elite Resistance. These skills not only improve the experience but also provide additional ways to deal with obstacles. These increase the replayability of a mission and make it so that you can figure out creative ways to accomplish objectives.

In this article, we will review all skills in Sniper Elite Resistance, the points that are required to unlock them, and how they can benefit you.

What are skills in Sniper Elite Resistance?

The skill tree in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion)

In the latest Sniper Elite title from Rebellion, you can access three different skill trees that correspond to and enhance three different aspects of the protagonist, Harry Hawker. The different game mechanics related to these skill trees are Combat, Equipment, and Body.

Combat skills enhance reconnaissance and resourcefulness, while Equipment skills improve loadouts and ammo-carrying capacities. Lastly, Body skills improve Harry's health, stamina, and heart rate moderation.

Combat skills in Sniper Elite Resistance

All combat skills in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion)

Combat skill tree corresponds to mechanics that are essential either during or after combat in Sniper Elite Resistance. These skills not only enhance Harry's combat mechanics but also grant him some defensive and resourceful perks.

Here are all the combat skills and their point requirements:

Back in the Fight (1 point) - Harry can use a med kit to revive himself when incapacitated.

(1 point) - Harry can use a med kit to revive himself when incapacitated. No time to Bleed (1 point) - Harry can use secondary weapons when incapacitated.

(1 point) - Harry can use secondary weapons when incapacitated. Combat Medic (2 points) - Instead of a med kit, Harry can use all bandages for self-revival.

(2 points) - Instead of a med kit, Harry can use all bandages for self-revival. Triangulation (1 point) - Enemies who damage you are scope tagged.

(1 point) - Enemies who damage you are scope tagged. Advanced Triangulation (2 points) - Enemies who shoot at you are scope tagged.

(2 points) - Enemies who shoot at you are scope tagged. Steady Hand (1 point) - Scope shake reduced drastically.

(1 point) - Scope shake reduced drastically. Swift Hands (2 points) - Enemies are automatically searched during a takedown.

(2 points) - Enemies are automatically searched during a takedown. Grenade Throwback (1 point) - pressing E will quickly throw the live grenade nearby.

(1 point) - pressing E will quickly throw the live grenade nearby. Quick Trap (2 points) - Tapping F will quickly deploy a trap that is not visible to enemies in combat.

Equipment skills in Sniper Elite Resistance

Equipment skills in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion)

Equipment skills correspond to the loadout and carrying limit of each item that Harry Hawkers bears. These limits can be increased to allow more room for creative takedowns and gameplay along with extra space for various types of communication.

Here are all the equipment skills and their point requirements:

Scavenge weapon ammo (1 point) - Ammo can be retrieved from found weapons.

(1 point) - Ammo can be retrieved from found weapons. Carry more Decoys (1 point) - Increases the carry limit for both decoys and bottles.

(1 point) - Increases the carry limit for both decoys and bottles. Pistol special ammo (2 points) - adds a second box of special Pistol ammo to Harry's loadout.

(2 points) - adds a second box of special Pistol ammo to Harry's loadout. Carry more Explosives (1 point) - Increases the carry limit for both TNT and Grenades.

(1 point) - Increases the carry limit for both TNT and Grenades. Secondary special ammo (2 points) - adds a second box of special Secondary weapon ammo to Harry's loadout.

(2 points) - adds a second box of special Secondary weapon ammo to Harry's loadout. Carry more traps (1 point) - Increases the carry limit for both Teller and Schu Mines.

(1 point) - Increases the carry limit for both Teller and Schu Mines. Rifle special ammo (2 points) - adds a second box of special Rifle ammo to Harry's loadout.

(2 points) - adds a second box of special Rifle ammo to Harry's loadout. Extra item slot 1 (1 point) - adds an extra item slot to the loadout.

(1 point) - adds an extra item slot to the loadout. Extra item slot 2 (2 points) - adds another extra item slot to the loadout.

Body skills in Sniper Elite Resistance

Core body skill in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion)

Body skills correspond to the focus, heart rate, health, and stamina consumption of Harry Hawker. These can be enhanced to improve Harry's durability, lower his stamina consumption, and ensure that he has a lower heart rate even during the most dire situations.

Here are all the body skills and their point requirements:

Maintain focus (1 point) - the longer you stay in focus, the longer it takes for effects to wear off.

(1 point) - the longer you stay in focus, the longer it takes for effects to wear off. Focus range (1 point) - increases the range of Focus.

(1 point) - increases the range of Focus. Focus movement (2 points) - faster movement during Focus.

(2 points) - faster movement during Focus. Health boost 1 (1 point) - adds a health segment.

(1 point) - adds a health segment. Health boost 2 (2 points) - adds another health segment.

(2 points) - adds another health segment. Speedy recovery (1 point) - health regeneration starts sooner.

(1 point) - health regeneration starts sooner. Stabilised (2 points) - Applying bandages or a med kit lowers heart rate.

(2 points) - Applying bandages or a med kit lowers heart rate. Cardio (1 point) - heart rate spike from sprinting is reduced.

(1 point) - heart rate spike from sprinting is reduced. Deep breath (2 points) - Empty lung now increases heart rate by a smaller amount.

How to unlock skills in Sniper Elite Resistance

Earning skill points by completing objectives and performing various actions (Image via Rebellion)

Acquiring skills in Sniper Elite Resistance is as easy as playing the game at your own pace. Every action, like takedowns, sabotages, sound mask kills, and so on, accumulates experience points, which reward you with one skill point. These skill points can then be distributed freely among the three skill trees wherever you see fit.

Do note that skills need to be unlocked starting from the innermost circle. The central skill is the core of that category, the middle is an added ability, while the last layer enhances perks provided by the middle layer.

