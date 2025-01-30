How big is the Sniper Elite Resistance campaign?

Sniper Elite Resistance, the latest installment from Rebellion, has finally been released across all major gaming platforms. Set in 1944 France, players play as Harry Hawker, engaging in covert missions against Nazi forces. Given the franchise's history of immersive gameplay, many players are curious about the length of this new campaign.

Sniper Elite Resistance is roughly 10 to 12 hours long for the average player. This article will cover everything you need to know about the game's length and how it differs based on difficulty.

Note: The article contains potential spoilers related to Sniper Elite: Resistance. Viewer discretion is advised.

How many hours are required to finish Sniper Elite Resistance?

Trending

As mentioned previously, Sniper Elite Resistance should take roughly 10-12 hours for the average player to complete the primary objectives. However, it could differ based on the player's familiarity with the Sniper Elite series or similar titles in the FPS genre. The campaign of the game comprises the following missions:

Mission 1: Behind Enemy Lines

Behind Enemy Lines Mission 2: Dead Drop

Dead Drop Mission 3: Sonderzüge Sabotage

Sonderzüge Sabotage Mission 4: Collision Course

Collision Course Mission 5: Devil’s Cauldron

Devil’s Cauldron Mission 6: Assault On Fort Rouge

Assault On Fort Rouge Mission 7: Lock, Stock And Barrels

Lock, Stock And Barrels Mission 8: End Of The Line

End Of The Line Mission 9: All Or Nothing

If you prefer playing the game on Hard difficulty, it could take around 20 hours. Moreover, if you are interested in unlocking all the collectibles, eliminating every enemy, and finishing the game 100%, it would take at least 30 hours. Moreover, console players could take slightly more time to finish the game.

Sniper Elite Resistance is available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X, and Xbox S. If you are interested, you can buy it on the following platforms:

Read more related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.