How big is the Sniper Elite Resistance campaign?

Sniper Elite Resistance, the latest installment from Rebellion, has finally been released across all major gaming platforms. Set in 1944 France, players play as Harry Hawker, engaging in covert missions against Nazi forces. Given the franchise's history of immersive gameplay, many players are curious about the length of this new campaign.
Sniper Elite Resistance is roughly 10 to 12 hours long for the average player. This article will cover everything you need to know about the game's length and how it differs based on difficulty.
Note: The article contains potential spoilers related to Sniper Elite: Resistance. Viewer discretion is advised.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How many hours are required to finish Sniper Elite Resistance?
As mentioned previously, Sniper Elite Resistance should take roughly 10-12 hours for the average player to complete the primary objectives. However, it could differ based on the player's familiarity with the Sniper Elite series or similar titles in the FPS genre. The campaign of the game comprises the following missions:
- Mission 1: Behind Enemy Lines
- Mission 2: Dead Drop
- Mission 3: Sonderzüge Sabotage
- Mission 4: Collision Course
- Mission 5: Devil’s Cauldron
- Mission 6: Assault On Fort Rouge
- Mission 7: Lock, Stock And Barrels
- Mission 8: End Of The Line
- Mission 9: All Or Nothing
If you prefer playing the game on Hard difficulty, it could take around 20 hours. Moreover, if you are interested in unlocking all the collectibles, eliminating every enemy, and finishing the game 100%, it would take at least 30 hours. Moreover, console players could take slightly more time to finish the game.
Sniper Elite Resistance is available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X, and Xbox S. If you are interested, you can buy it on the following platforms:
- PC: Buy on Steam
- PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: Buy on PlayStation Store
- Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S: Buy on Microsoft Store
Read more related articles here:
- Sniper Elite: Resistance: All or Nothing mission Walkthrough
- Sniper Elite: Resistance: End of the Line walkthrough
- Sniper Elite: Resistance: Behind Enemy Lines walkthrough
- Sniper Elite: Resistance: Lock, Stock and Barrels walkthrough
- Sniper Elite: Resistance: Sonderzüge Sabotage walkthrough
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.