Sniper Elite Resistance: Lock, Stock and Barrels walkthrough

In this Sniper Elite Resistance walkthrough, we will go over the fifth mission Lock, Stock, and Barrels, which focuses on the Vallée des Dieux vineyard that received the last shipment of the nerve agent that threatens the world called Kleine Blume. Speculated to be a V1 rocket launch site previously, London has reasons to believe that this rumor makes the vineyard more threatening.

You are dispatched here to find out the V1 launch site, find the last of the Kleine Blume supplies, and ensure that it doesn't get out into the world in the form of a weapon.

In this article, we will provide a Sniper Elite Resistance walkthrough for Lock, Stock, and Barrels, reviewing the primary objectives and explaining how players can complete this challenging mission.

Also read: All Sniper Elite games in chronological order

Trending

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Taking out Elite Snipers

Taking out Elite Snipers (Image via Rebellion)

As you spawn on the map, head towards the west to find a bike with a soldier coming down the road. He might get off to inspect something on the ground beside him, take him and the spotter perched on a hill behind out. When done, head to the left side of this small hill through the tall grass to find a patch of vines you can use to get up.

Location of the second elite sniper (Image via Rebellion)

After getting up, go towards the sniper nest and take down the first elite sniper. Across from you Eastward, you will find another elite sniper atop a windmill. Take him out when a plane above makes enough sound for you to mask your shot.

Finding the last elite sniper in Mission 7 (Image via Rebellion)

Get down from this tower and head towards the southwest, right along the wall of the vineyard, to come across a few soldiers and the final sniper. Take them out one by one to locate the final elite sniper and take him before you intend to sneak into the vineyard.

Also read: Sniper Elite Resistance: Will there be a multiplayer mode?

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Finding a way into the basement

Making our way into the basement (Image via Rebellion)

Close to the small buildings, where you found the last sniper and a small reinforcement of soldiers, you will find a vine on the outer wall. Climb it to get into the vineyard and find your way inside through the small tunnel close to the entrance of the mansion.

Metal doors that need to be opened via the control room (Image via Rebellion)

After you go inside, you'll find a soldier without a helmet guarding the entrance to the basement. Take him and the soldier far behind out to clear the internal area. After you locate the large metal door that can take you to the basement, you are required to open it via a control room, which requires a key to open.

The officer who has the Control room key (Image via Rebellion)

Head up the staircase on the south end of the basement to get upstairs into a mansion. You need to find an officer here and get the key to the control room from him. Be careful in this area, as there will be several soldiers closely guarding the rooms of the mansion.

After you acquire the key, head down to the basement via the stairs you came up. Go to the control room at the northern end of the basement to open the metal doors.

Also read: Sniper Elite Resistance: Is the Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Locating Kleine Blume warheads

The Kleine Blume warhead room (Image via Rebellion)

As you enter through the metal doors, make your way slowly down the stairs to take out the officer who is facing away from you. This area will house several machineries that were a part of the Kleine Blume transportation, and as such, there will be a few guards here.

Location of a Satchel Charge in the basement armory room (Image via Rebellion)

After you grab the Satchel Charge from a wooden shelf in the weapons room, you may choose to ignore the guards and run past this area to reach the station at the southern end.

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Destroying the Zugwerfer

Using generator soundmask to take out soldiers guarding the Zugwerfer (Image via Rebellion)

As you head out into the station area, you will find a Zugwerfer armored train, which needs to be taken out so that the Kleine Blume doesn't get out. Head towards the extreme left of this area as you come out of the basement to hop over a wall and find a ladder that takes you up to the tall blue building on the east.

Planting Satchel charge on the armored train (Image via Rebellion)

Use the generator here to create a sound mask and slowly identify and take out all enemies you intend to kill. Be very careful of the train itself, though, as there will be a tank modded onto the train that can seriously hurt you. When the cannon is not looking at you, get up close and plant the satchel charge with a long fuse.

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Escaping the station

Escaping the station and the reinforcements (Image via Rebellion)

After this, head to the eastern side of the train and escape from behind the buildings, as the exploding train might alert the guards and the train cannon. Run past the small building to find the southern exfiltration point and successfully complete this Sniper Elite Resistance mission.

Also read: All missions in Sniper Elite Resistance campaign

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.