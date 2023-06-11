Where to find the Honkai Star Rail Tempering Workshop?

HoYoverse never fails to include a variety of different locations and Honkai Star Rail is no different. With its vast collection of hidden locations throughout space, players have to explore these areas considerably well in order to find their desired location or item. The Tempering Workshop is one such spot in the game, and it is related to Clara's story arc.

You will have to find the Tempering Workshop in Honkai Star Rail while completing Clara's storyline in the "No One is Answering" story mission. It may be a bit overwhelming to find this random place in the midst of so many, but fret not as this guide covers exactly how to do it.

Where is the Tempering Workshop located in Honkai Star Rail?

As mentioned earlier, you will come across this quest in Clara's story arc, in the "No One is Answering" story mission, where you will be tasked with finding the coordinates of this random workshop with no clues or explanation. As such, you will have to scan the entire area all by yourself to find this small place.

You will have to meet Clara at this location after the Rarely Affectionate Part 2 quest ends. Probably the only hint you have about the location of the Tempering Workshop is that it is in River Town. As it is located in Jarilo-VI, it is a location in the underworld.

You will need to open your map and travel to the center of River Town. Once you are in the middle of the town, move towards the west, and travel to the central western part.

You will know that you are at the correct location when you see Natasha's dedicated storage area up north. Now look around you and search for some TV screens and boxes. When you find it, go inside the room; you will find a table with some notes on top of it in Honkai Star Rail.

Rewards for finding the Tempering Workshop in Honkai Star Rail

Just like it is with every other quest in the turn-based RPG, finding the Tempering Workshop will also grant you a reward for your playthrough.

Entering the Tempering Workshop will allow you to interact with Pascal, a peculiar robot. It will mention that you have a gift waiting for you in the workshop. Head to the table on the right side of the monitor to find your gift. It is a beautiful rose made out of scrap iron with a 3-star rating.

However, it is still unknown what the flower is used for, like many other quest rewards in Honkai Star Rail. It is a pretty flower as it looks like a metallic rose, however, that is it. It does not serve any purpose for your progression in the game yet. This was everything you had to know about finding the Tempering Workshop in Honaki Star Rail.

