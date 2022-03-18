Where to find Jar Bairn in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has several quests that involve interacting with NPCs. Some of the quests are triggered by speaking to different NPCs. While completing the quests, in a specific questline, players will eventually come across the NPC known as Jar Bairn.

The questline in question is tied to Iron Fist Alexander and Diallos. This is a new non-playable character that was added to the FromSoftware title after launch with patch 1.03.

Finding Jar Bairn can be a bit of a challenge, but it can be done at just about any time in the game after Stormveil Castle. The character sits atop a wall in Jarburg, Liurna of the Lakes.

How to reach Jar Bairn in Elden Ring

A look at Jar Bairn's location on the Elden Ring map (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

After making it through Stormveil Castle, players can head from Limgrave to the Liurna of the Lakes region. There are several Sites of Grace in this region and important landmarks to know about.

When it comes to finding Jar Bairn, players need to know that he is directly north of Stormveil Castle and on the border of the region. Moving north from Stormveil Castle will take players past the locations Cliffbottom Catacombs and the Highway Lookout Tower.

Even further north than that is the Artist's Shack, the Carian Study Hall, and the Divine Tower of Liurnia. However, players have to actively look for the NPC. Players may come to these points of interest and completely miss Jar Bairn's location.

A player has found Jar Bairn near Jarburg (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Assuming an Elden Ring player starts at Stormveil Castle as they attempt to locate the NPC, here is the path to take:

Move north from the castle

Follow the road that sits just west of the body of water

Take the right route in the fork at the Liurnia Highway North Site of Grace

Move north again through the small wooded area

If players reach Carian Study Hall and see it on the right, they have gone too far

Just south of Carian Study Hall is the NPC Iron Fist Alexander

Northeast of Iron Fist Alexander is the town of Jarburg

On the southwest of Jarburg sits Jar Bairn

Jar Bairn is just hanging out on a wall. He resembles a small pot, almost like a shrunken version of Iron Fist Alexander. Speaking with Jar Bairn will initiate or continue a quest, depending on what the player has been up to in the storyline.

