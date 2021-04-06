Where to find the Junk Gun in Fortnite: Weapon uses, Damage rate, and other details

Epic Games recently added the much-anticipated Junk Gun in Fortnite Season 6. Fans and players are on the lookout for this unique weapon as it uses "junk" for ammunition.

Fortnite Season 6 received a small update on April 6th, 2021, which has brought the material-consuming Junk Gun to the game. This weapon was initially leaked after the Season 6 Battle Pass trailer.

The Junk Gun in Fortnite Season 6 comes in three different variants: Rare, Epic and Legendary. Players can only find the weapon in the public matches playlist for now.

There is no official confirmation of the Junk Gun's addition to Fortnite's competitive playlist.

The focus here will be to guide players on how to locate the Junk Gun in Fortnite Season 6.

Where to find the Junk Gun in Fortnite Season 6?

The Junk Gun in Fortnite, or better known as the Recycler gun, can be found in Chest Spawns all around the map. The Rare variant of the weapon is the most common version that players can acquire from chests in Fortnite Season 6.

The POIs with the highest number of Chest Spawns are Misty Meadows, Colossal Crops, Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, and Coral Castle. Players will definitely find the Junk Gun in Fortnite at one of these locations.

Players need to target and consume wooden, brick, or metal structures with the weapons to reload it. The Junk Gun in Fortnite can be highly effective in close-ranged combat, especially due to its damage rate.

The weapon uses and throws "junk" as explosive ammo, which deals enormous damage to players nearby.

The full damage stats for all the rarities of the Junk Gun in Fortnite are as follows:

Rare - Blue

Ammo - Junk

Reload Time - 2.0

Magazine Size - 3

Damage to Player - 75

Epic - Purple

Ammo - Junk

Reload Time - 2.0

Magazine Size - 3

Damage to Player - 79

Gold - Legendary

Ammo - Junk

Reload Time - 2.0

Magazine Size - 3

Damage to Player - 83

The unique facet to the Junk Gun in Fortnite is that it consumes materials for ammo. It can basically consume an opponent's builds and use them as ammunition during a fight.

However, the ammo obtained is only one per object, regardless of the object's health or size, and players can only have three bullets in the magazine at a time.

This aspect of the weapon makes it incredibly overpowered. This is why it will probably not be added to competitive playlists.

That being said, this weapon could become incredibly popular in public lobbies as it encourages players to engage in close-range fights.

Players can also use the Junk Gun to consume builds during a box fight since that would expose their opponent.

There are also rumors about this weapon being added to the Week 4 Quests and Spire Challenges. Players can practice and improve their aim with the Junk Gun in Fortnite before these challenges begin.