In Monster Hunter Wilds, hunting monsters is only half the battle; the other half is collecting resources to craft powerful weapons and armor. One of the most elusive yet essential materials you’ll need is the Lightcrystal. This Rarity 5 resource is known for its faint glow and is crucial for crafting several upgrades and equipment.

Ad

That said, locating Lightcrystal can be tricky if you don’t know where to look. They can also be mined from specific outcrops scattered across the map.

Let’s dive into where to find Lightcrystal in Monster Hunter Wilds and how to farm it.

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Best locations to find Lightcrystal in Monster Hunter Wilds

Check out Lightcrystal in MH Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Lightcrystals can be obtained from Mining Outcrops, where they are identified by navy blue icons on your map. Mining Outcrops are scattered throughout various regions of Monster Hunter Wilds, but some of them have better chances of dropping crystal than others. The best places to mine for crystals, at least from our experience, are in Oilwell Basin, Iceshard Cliffs, and Windward Plains.

Ad

Trending

Oilwell basin: This area has a lot of Mining Outcrops, most especially in Areas 4, 6, 7, 13, 16, and 17. Scout through every site and ensure to encompass all the outcrops to get the greatest possibility of procuring Lightcrystal.

This area has a lot of Mining Outcrops, most especially in Areas 4, 6, 7, 13, 16, and 17. Scout through every site and ensure to encompass all the outcrops to get the greatest possibility of procuring Lightcrystal. Iceshard cliffs: Mining Outcrops can be found in Areas 8 and 16. These outcrops also drop Icium, so don't worry if you don't get Lightcrystal the first time.

Mining Outcrops can be found in Areas 8 and 16. These outcrops also drop Icium, so don't worry if you don't get Lightcrystal the first time. Windward plains: This region is another great place, with outcrops in Areas 1, 2, 3, 7, 9, and 17. Be sure to search thoroughly, as some of the outcrops are located in difficult-to-reach areas.

Ad

Read more: Monster Hunter Wilds: How to do the Superman dive

How to efficiently mine Lightcrystal

Use Seikret to travel (Image via Capcom)

To have the best possible chances of getting Lightcrystal, do the following:

Ad

Open your map: Find the blue Mining Outcrop icons in one of the above-mentioned regions. Pinpoint the location on your map to be able to drive there easily. Mount to the site: Use Seikret, the reliable mount, to ride to the designated outcrop. This is time-saving and prevents distraction by wandering monsters. Mine the outcrop: Upon arriving, get off and make your way to the glowing outcrop. Mine the resources using your pickaxe. If you are playing on PC, tap F. When playing on a console, tap Circle on PS or B on Xbox. Wait for respawn: If you don't receive crystals immediately, wait. The outcrops respawn after a while, and you can mine them again.

Ad

Read more: How to change seasons in Monster Hunter Wilds

Tips for farming

These crystals are rare, so farming them efficiently requires some patience and planning. If you’re in the Iceshard Cliffs, be prepared to receive Icium instead of Lightcrystals. If this happens, don’t worry — simply wait for the outcrop to respawn and try again. Rotating between the different regions also increases your chances of finding more crystals in less time.

Ad

Check out: Where to find Vespoid Shells in Monster Hunter Wilds

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.