Where to find Mint Mushroom Meat in Enshrouded

The Mint Mushroom Meat in Enshrouded is a critical resource used to create and enhance armor. Although you won't find this often, if you know where to look, you can get your hands on a lot of it. The little green mushrooms are speckled throughout the Nomad Highlands biome, which is situated at the map’s eastern end and comes right before the desolate Kindlewastes desert.

This article will thoroughly guide you on how you can find Mint Mushroom Meat in various locations in Enshrouded.

What is a Mint Mushroom Meat in Enshrouded?

You need Mint Mushroom Meat to upgrade gear in Enshrouded (Image via Keen Games)

Mint Mushroom Meat is identified by its greenish flesh-like nature. It is a plant that allows you to level up your fire to 5. This resource will be helpful for you in crafting Sharpshooter armor and the Hunter set once you have unlocked Alchemist and Hunter. Importantly, you will need around 20 Mint Mushroom Meat to make both level 18 sets.

Mint Mushroom Meat in Enshrouded: Locations

Mint Mushroom Meat can be found at Nomad Highlands in Enshrouded (Image via Keen Games)

You can obtain more Mint Mushroom Meat in Enshrouded only when you get to the Nomad Highlands in Embervale. The Nomad Highlands have a unique fluorescent green color because of the Shroud present in this area.

To locate the Mint Mushroom Meat, go to any part of the Nomad Highlands affected by the Shroud, where there is an excess of mushrooms. The fungi in all game patches are unique, and in the Nomad Highlands, they emit a green light that looks especially prominent at nighttime.

If you need more Mint Mushroom Meat in Enshrouded, Umber Hollow is another great place to explore. It can be found in the Nomad Highlands' northern area. On an important note, getting into some of these territories will require a flame level of 5 or even 6, so make sure you have enough fog resistance.

Furthermore, there's a place called Bounty Barn, which also contains the Mint Mushroom Meat. This hidden spot is a deserted farm located right east of the Pillars of Creation and adjacent to Elixil Well within the Nomad Highlands. Along with the Mint Mushroom Meat, you can also find valuable resources there, including fruits, vegetables, wheat, straw, and more.

