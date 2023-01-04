Where to find Obsidian in ARK Fjordur in 2023

To survive in ARK Fjordur, players will need to get their hands on a lot of items. Obsidian is one such item that players will need to craft, as it will be important in the later stages of the game. The Chain Bola is a prime example of an item that requires Obsidian. But where does one find this material in the game?

In this article, we look at the locations where Obsidian can be located in the new Fjordur map of the action-adventure survival game developed by Studio Wildcard.

Obsidian locations in ARK Fjordur

There are multiple areas in ARK Fjordur where players can find Obsidian. But players need to be aware as these areas are treacherous and could have hostile animals lurking around.

That said, the easiest place to find Obsidian is on the volcano island located at the bottom right section of the map. Popularly known as Balhiemr, lava constantly flows on the island. It is the smallest continent on the map but is arguably the most dangerous place.

Given that there's lava spread across Balhiemr, the island is naturally hot. Thus, players will have to wear Ghillie Armor to protect themselves from the excess heat. Avoid wearing Fur Armor as your in-game character could end up burning due to the high heat.

Obsidian deposits are usually found near lava streams on this continent, thus, players will need to look out for such streams. They're not that difficult to find, but can be slightly tricky to navigate around. Often, players accidentally lead their tames directly into these lava streams, resulting in their quick demise.

Aside from these environmental hazards, there's also the threat of hostile animals. From Magmasaur to Fire Wyvern, many dangerous animals roam freely, so players will have to be extremely careful while farming for Obsidian here.

While Balheimr is a popular spot to farm Obsidian, here are some other coordinates where players can get their hands on this rare material from ARK Fjordur:

Coordinate #1: 53.7 Latitude 70.8 Longitude

53.7 Latitude 70.8 Longitude Coordinate #2: 47.7 Latitude 89.3 Longitude

47.7 Latitude 89.3 Longitude Coordinate #3: 31.8 Latitude 67.2 Longitude

31.8 Latitude 67.2 Longitude Coordinate #4: 9.6 Latitude 94.7 Longitude

9.6 Latitude 94.7 Longitude Coordinate #5: 25.8 Latitude 44.5 Longitude

Obsidian appears in the form of shiny black rocks. For the uninitiated, they might look like regular rock deposits. Players will need to use a metal pick, as stone picks won't work when harvesting this material from ARK Fjordur.

Interestingly enough, the Ankylosaurus can also be used to farm Obsidian in the game. Players might wonder if the Doedicurus can farm the resource as it is a wonderful stone farmer. However, it treats Obsidian deposits as regular stone deposits, so it's not advisable to use this animal.

