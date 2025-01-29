Where to find all propaganda posters in Sniper Elite Resistance

Propaganda posters in Sniper Elite Resistance can be found in seven out of the nine missions in the campaign. These are hard to find, but worth spending time behind. This is because they unlock special challenges throughout the story, which are time trial activities where you can score based on a multiplier.

This article will provide a detailed breakdown of all the propaganda posters in Sniper Elite Resistance and where to find them.

What are propaganda posters in Sniper Elite Resistance and where to find them?

Propaganda posters in Sniper Elite Resistance can be found in seven out of the nine missions in the campaign, excluding missions one and nine. They unlock special challenges giving players a chance to earn additional points during the campaign.

Propaganda challenges are time trial activities that come in three different types:

Stealth Challenge: Armed with silenced weapons, you must eliminate all targets within the time limit.

Combat Challenge: Go all-out to defeat enemies using an assortment of weapons and grenades.

The following list will show the locations of all the propaganda posters in Sniper Elite Resistance:

1) Mission two: Dead Drop Propaganda Poster

Dead Drop Propaganda Poster location (Image via Epic Games/Rebellion)

The first of the seven propaganda posters in Sniper Elite Resistance lies very close to your starting location. After spawning, cross the shallow creek and remove the wooden boards blocking the entrance to the tunnel. Follow the tunnel and climb the ladder to reach the back alley. From here, go through the metal gate and you will find your first propaganda poster.

This unlocks the “La Resistance—Stealth Challenge.”

2) Mission three: Sonderzüge Sabotage Propaganda Poster

Sonderzüge Sabotage Propaganda Poster location (Image via Epic Games/Rebellion)

During a side quest in the third mission, you will be asked to head to the Resistance Storage building to investigate. Close to the building, you will find an alley along the left-hand side. There should be a poster on the wall of a warehouse.

This unlocks the “Le Sniper—Sniping Challenge.”

3) Mission four: Collision Course Propaganda Poster

Collision Course Propaganda Poster location (Image via Epic Games/Rebellion)

This poster, although in a seemingly accessible location, is tough to get to as you will encounter a tank, which might not be the best idea. However, there is a separate route to get to reach it.

From the starting area of the fourth mission, head towards the dam located north. From the dam, you can move northeast to reach the village area. Once you have reached the village, check the area behind the tank to find the poster at the entrance of the tunnel.

This unlocks the “Liberation—Sniping Challenge.”

4) Mission five: Devil’s Cauldron Propaganda Poster

Devil’s Cauldron Propaganda Poster location (Image via Epic Games/Rebellion)

There is a guarded chapel near the center of the map. The poster should be located on the right-hand side of the exterior of the said chapel.

This unlocks the “Le Maquis Voit Tout—Sniping Challenge.”

5) Mission six: Assault on Fort Rouge Propaganda Poster

Assault on Fort Rouge Propaganda Poster location (Image via Epic Games/Rebellion)

This poster is located at the back of an alley just beside the town square at the southwestern portion of the map. This is particularly difficult to get to as this area is guarded by several soldiers and a Panzer.

This unlocks the “Prendre Le Maquis—Stealth Challenge.”

6) Mission seven: Lock, Stock, and Barrels Propaganda Poster

Lock, Stock, and Barrels Propaganda Poster location (Image via Epic Games/Rebellion)

Follow the dirt road towards the left-hand side of the map until you reach a water mill. The poster should be visible on one of the exterior walls of the mill.

This unlocks the “La Voix Du Maquis—Stealth Challenge.”

7) Mission eight: End of the Line Propaganda Poster

End of the Line Propaganda Poster location (Image via Epic Games/Rebellion)

This poster is located in the railyard along the western part of the map. From the starting point, climb down the building and head towards the heavily guarded factory. Towards the left-hand side of the factory, you will find a ladder. Climb it to find the last of the propaganda posters in Sniper Elite Resistance.

This unlocks the “Pour Une France Libre—Combat Challenge.”

This covers the locations of all the propaganda posters in Sniper Elite Resistance. These should be fun activities to enjoy alongside the main storyline, further boosting the overall gameplay experience.

