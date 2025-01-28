Does Sniper Elite Resistance have co-op?

Sniper Elite Resistance releases on January 30, 2025, and the campaign will be available to play as co-op. You can enjoy the experience with a friend, making it a lot more engaging and worthwhile. You can share your inventory and help each other out while fighting the Nazis.

Sniper Elite: Resistance is the upcoming title developed and published by Rebellion. It is a third-person tactical shooter and the twelfth edition in the Sniper Elite franchise. With features like the X-ray kill cam and realistic gun play, the game is set to be a captivating experience for gamers, and is currently available for pre-purchase on Steam.

Is co-op mode available in Sniper Elite Resistance?

Yes, Sniper Elite Resistance has co-op mode. The entire campaign can be played with a friend where you can share items and weapons, fight alongside each other, and help each other get back in the fight after going down.

The campaign sees Harry Hawker as the protagonist as he leads the French resistance to destroy the new Wunderwaffe of the Nazis. Players will get a realistic warfare approach as they can strategize their own infiltration and extraction points to determine the outcome of each mission.

Furthermore, this game brings back the classic X-ray kill cam. This has been one of the most popular features in Sniper Elite games, which boosts the overall gameplay experience. SMGs and pistols will also show kill cams, displaying multiple bullets in slow motion.

Combined with that, the game offers authentic sniper rifle experience where every shot’s accuracy is determined by rifle build, breath control, heart rate, wind direction and strength, and gravity.

Along with the classic Sniper Elite inventory, the game will also feature a lot of new World War II weapons to pick from. Each of these can be personalized to get your preferred build, which you can play around with to find the best one for every scenario.

Apart from the campaign, the game will also offer a 16-player multiplayer mode and a survival mode that can be played along with three friends in your lobby.

