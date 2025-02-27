Where to find Sharp Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds

Sharp Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds is a crafting item that you can use for a variety of armor, especially the Chatacabra Armor. You can farm this item by killing certain smaller monsters. As is the norm in Monster Hunter games, you will need to craft your gear by breaking parts of the various creatures roaming the landscape.

This article will go over how you can find Sharp Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to get Sharp Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds

Gajios will drop Sharp Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Once you get to the Windwards Plains Base Camp, chances are that you will be looking forward to forging the Chatacabra Armor from Gemma in Monster Hunter Wilds. You will fight the big toad early on and harvest its parts so that you can craft the armor.

However, you will still need to find a particular item called Sharp Fang. This crafting material is generally dropped by either a Gajios or a Talioth. But you won't have to worry too much about those fights, as they are relatively smaller monsters that you can kill easily.

You can find these monsters roaming in the Windwards Plains. Talioth specifically roams around Area 11 and can drop a variety of items when killed. Meanwhile, the alligator-like Gajios can be found near the rivers of Areas 8 and 10. Unlike the raptor-like Talioth, Gajios makes for a better target if you want to farm Sharp Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Go out of the base camp in the Windward Plains Area 7 and head down the cliff. You will be able to find a bunch of the alligator-like creatures (Gajios) swimming in the river or roaming in the riverbanks. You can farm them to your heart's content to obtain the crafting material you need for the Chatacabra armor.

Gajios is the better choice out of the two monsters for farming Sharp Fang, as it only drops this specific item, which isn't guaranteed in the case of the Talioth. Also, considering these are small monsters, it won't take more than a few hits from your weapons to take them down. Once killed, they can be harvested for the required item.

You can then take these Sharp Fang to Gemma to craft various weapons and armor in Monster Hunter Wilds.

