Where to find Striped Finehide in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion brought several new monsters and mechanics, but also a ton of unique materials to collect. These are often used in the creation of weapons, armor, or decorations, and some can be delivered in side quests for additional rewards.

One of the many materials hunters can find in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the Striped Finehide, which is used to craft two specific armor pieces. This can be done via the blacksmiths at either Kamura Village or the Elgado Outpost.

The material can also be reduced to scrap and reforged into armor pieces for a player's Palico or Palamute. Below, hunters can find a quick and simple guide to collecting Striped Finehide in Sunbreak.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Extracting Striped Finehide from Remobra

Remobra, a small monster in Monster Hunter Rise (Image via Capcom)

Striped Finehide in Monster Hunter Rise is obtained from a small monster known as the Remobra. The creature resembles a sleek flying wyvern with the head of a cobra.

It existed in Rise before the Sunbreak expansion, but hunters hoping to receive Striped Finehide will need to hunt Remobra on Master Rank quests or expeditions. Expeditions tend to be easier in this regard, as their is no time or defeat limit that would eject the player from the map.

Remobra appears in many different locales in Monster Hunter Rise. Specifically, hunters can find it in the base areas provided in the original game before Sunbreak's events. However, thanks to Sunbreak, players can now enter these areas at Master Rank difficulty.

Master Rank Remobra are the only monsters that provide Striped Finehides, so those who haven't yet unlocked Master Rank quests will need to continue working through the game's story and hub quests until they can access Sunbreak's content.

Finding and Obtaining Striped Finehide

Head to the quest givers at Kamura Village or Elgado Outpost. From there, select an expedition at Master Rank difficulty. Players will next need to pick either the Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, Flooded Forest, or Lava Caverns as their destination. Once hunters touch down in their region, they'll want to head to a zone where Remobra reside. This includes area 5 in the Shrine Ruins, areas 7 and 10 in the Frost Islands, areas 7 and 12 in the Sandy Plains, 3 and 8 in the Flooded Forest, and areas 1,3,6,9, and 12 in the lava caverns. Kill any Remobra you find. This should be fairly easy, as small monsters crumple before hunters in just a few hits.

Once the Remobra has fallen, carve its corpse for a chance to obtain the Striped Finehide. This particular material has a 30% chance to drop from carving. However, players can improve these numbers by using the Carving Master skill from their equipment or decorations.

This increases the number of carves a player can get from a monster, improving the chances of obtaining a Striped Finehide for crafting Remobra Gloves X or Remobra Feet X.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far