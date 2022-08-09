Where to find Super Mutants in Fallout 76

Super Mutants are a type of creature found in Appalachia, the location where Fallout 76 takes place.

There are many places to find Super Mutants, but players might not want to go looking for them if they aren't prepared because these creatures are some of the most dangerous enemies in the game.

While playing Fallout 76, players are sure to run into a group of them sooner or later. Those wanting a challenge, however, will be able to use a list of locations to hunt them down.

What are Super Mutants in Fallout 76?

There are a large number of Super Mutants roaming around Appalachia in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

The West Tek research facility contaminated the river water running through Huntersville before the Great War. Those who drank the water became what are known as Super Mutants.

Super Mutants possess superhuman strength, often use melee weapons, and are carnivorous creatures. In the year 2103, they multiplied by unknown means and proved to be a formidable threat in numbers.

There are multiple types of Super Mutants, such as the berserker, firestarter, and suicider. There is also the behemoth, which is typically the leader of a small group of Super Mutants.

Super Mutants wander around the various regions of Fallout 76, with some locations guaranteed to have them. They roam around occasionally at a handful of other locations, but the encounter rate is not 100%.

Locations where Super Mutants are always found

Huntersville is where West Tek caused the outbreak of Super Mutants (Image via Bethesda)

Super Mutants have no problem being aggressive and overtaking areas of the Fallout 76 map. Here are the locations where Super Mutants can always be found:

In Abandoned Bog Town

Near the house between Bolton Greens and Ingram Mansion

Around Charleston

In Crevasse Dam

In Eastern Regional Penitentiary

In Grafton

In the Grafton Dam

In the Grafton Steel building

In Horizon's Rest

In Huntersville, the first known location of Super Mutants

In and around the National Isolated Radio Array

In New Gad

At Nicholson's End

In the North Kanawha lookout spot

In The General's Steakhouse

In the West Tek Research Center

They have spread their numbers quite the distance from ground zero in Huntersville. A large portion of the map has groups of Super Mutants that claim the territory and cause harm to any living creature that enters.

Locations where Super Mutants are sometimes found

The wastes at the Disposal Field attract Super Mutants to the location (Image via Bethesda)

The following locations are where Super Mutants can sometimes be found in Fallout 76:

At Federal Disposal Field HZ-21

In Harpers Ferry

In the RobCo Research Center

At the Red Rocket Mega Stop

In and around Summersville

Inside Watoga High School

Inside the Watoga Emergency Services building

Super Mutants may not always appear at these locations, but players should be cautious when venturing through them. A band of Super Mutants could appear at random, waiting to cause harm.

