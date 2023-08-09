Where to find the Tiefling blacksmith Dammon in Baldur's Gate 3

When you are playing Baldur's Gate 3, you will encounter a lot of different characters who can influence the course of your adventure. Interacting with certain NPCs can grant you access to new side quests, or they can provide you with valuable information or items that can prove vital to your success. However, figuring out who some of these resourceful non-player entities are and where they can be found can be a difficult task.

One NPC worth locating and keeping track of is Dammon. He will help you with one of your companion's quests and can also provide you with some great equipment.

Due to this, it is worth locating him. If you're having a hard time tracking him down, worry not. This guide will help you find him.

Locating Dammon in Baldur's Gate 3 during Act 1

Dammon is a Tiefling who works as a blacksmith in Baldur's Gate 3. If the Tiefling Barbarian, Karlach, is in your party and you are doing her quest, you will be tasked with looking for an infernal mechanic, aka Dammon.

You can find the Tiefling blacksmith in the Emerald Grove in Act 1. He is one of the refugees and has a shop that sells various weapons, which you can purchase if you are considering replacing the one you have or adding more to your arsenal. Take note that he is a character that can die during the game's first act, depending on your choices.

To ensure his survival, you have to side with the Tieflings in their conflict against the Goblins. After the quest to save the refugees, Dammon and his companions will relocate and move to a different area. You'll be able to find him again in Act 2.

Dammon's location in Act 2

Dammon can be found in the Last Light Inn during Act 2 (Image via Larian Studios)

During the second act in Baldur's Gate 3, you will find the refugees camped in the Last Light Inn. The Tiefling blacksmith can be spotted in the stables towards the right side of this establishment. You won't have any trouble finding the inn since it is vital to the story.

You will discover that Dammon is once again providing his services as a blacksmith and merchant. If you already have some Infernal Iron with you and are trying to complete Karlach's quest, now is a good time to do so. However, if you still do not have this item, do not worry, as it can be a rare find in Baldur's Gate 3.

While in Act 2, you will be tasked with protecting the Cleric, Isobel. If you fail to do so, everyone here will meet a terrible end, including Dammon. So make sure that you are ready for a tough fight. Heal up and prepare properly before you talk to Isobel in the Last Light Inn to ensure that you are ready what's coming.