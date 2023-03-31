Where to find Vipers in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake has numerous quests, including a list of side missions and requests. During Chapter 3, a merchant requests the player to bring and sell him some Vipers in exchange for Pesetas, the currency used to exchange items in the game. He will further reward them with four spinels for completing his request. They are spread across the map and can be collected to consume for a health increase or sold to merchants for Pesetas.

This article will guide players with the location of the Vipers in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Vipers location in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Vipers can be found in different locations around the world, especially in swamp areas like rivers and lakes. They can also be found in certain buildings trapped in wooden boxes.

The locations of the Vipers in Resident Evil 4 Remake are as follows:

Town Hall

Start the mission by accepting the merchant's request from the note attached to the wall near the merchant.

Open the door opposite the merchant and enter the Town Hall.

Take left and a wooden crate with yellow patches will be present on the shelf.

Break the box and kill the snake using a knife to collect it.

Near Church

Take the route towards the Quarry from Church and enter the small building beside the ladder.

Destroy the box and take down the Viper using the knife. Beware of the snake bite as well as the attacks from behind by mobs of Villagers.

Fish Farm

Collect fuel to power up the boat and head over to the Fish Farm area.

Search the wetlands and wooden ramps. Few will swim through the water and most of them will crawl through the ramps.

Take them down using a knife.

After collecting the Vipers, go back to the Merchant outside of the Town Hall and sell at least three of them from the inventory. The request will conclude and the side mission will be completed. It will grant players four Spinels, which can be used to trade exclusive items from any merchant's shop.

The Fish Farm can also be used to farm an infinite amount of Vipers which can be used for consumption or to make some easy Pesetas. Players will be required to make their way to the area while on low HP which will trick the game and spawn the reptiles often for healing purposes.

Players can also arrive directly at the Fish Farm to collect every Viper for the mission without exploring different areas. Selling would grant them 1000 Pesetas each.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is currently available and can be purchased and installed on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

