Where to find Zevlor in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 provides an immersive storyline where you'll encounter a diverse cast of non-playable characters. As you progress through the main campaign's objectives, you'll also be introduced to optional side quests that involve rescuing these NPCs. The choice of whether to save these characters is yours, and your decisions will significantly influence the direction of this title's narrative.

Among the entities you can rescue is Zevlor, a prominent NPC within Baldur's Gate 3. This character holds is the leader of the Tiefling refugees in the Druid Grove region. Nonetheless, Zelvor becomes imprisoned within the Mind Flayer Colony, and to save him, it is crucial to navigate specific locations accurately.

This article provides details on the process of rescuing this NPC in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 guide: Where to find Zevlor in the Mind Flayer Colony

Make your way to the Mind Flayer Colony (Image via Larian Studios)

During Act 2, known as Defeat Ketheric Thorn, you'll have an opportunity to rescue Zelvor. To accomplish this, you must advance through the main campaign of Moonrise Towers and make your way to the Mind Flayer Colony.

Interact with the Neural Apparatus (Image via Larian Studios)

Once you've arrived, follow these instructions to free Zelvor:

Head to a location called the Tadpoling Centre.

Use the provided coordinates, X: 688, Y: 17, to precisely reach the designated spot.

Upon arriving at the Tadpoling Centre, you'll come across a device called the Neural Apparatus.

Interact with it and choose the Release option to take control of the Pods.

This action will add a new objective called Find Zevlor to your Quest Journal.

Subsequently, a battle will ensue against a group of Mind Flayers.

After successfully defeating all the foes, Zevlor will be released from the pod.

After rescuing Zevlor, he will engage in a conversation with you. Through various dialogue choices, you can inquire about his people. After that, he will propose joining forces to defeat Ketheric Thorn — depending upon the dialogue options you selected. Following this interaction, the quest to save Zevlor will conclude.

Baldur's Gate 3 offers other similar quests

Apart from Zevlor, there are additional characters whom you can save in this title. Some of them even offer rewards in the form of valuable items and crafting materials that can be of great use. While the main storyline is filled with a multitude of main objectives, you also have the option to undertake side quests aimed at saving other individuals.

These offer exhilarating and enjoyable encounters. You also have the option of selecting certain characters to become your companions. Remember that effective interaction through the correct dialogue choices is essential for establishing companionship.

Additionally, you can venture into various areas within Baldur's Gate 3 to obtain valuable treasures, weapons, and equipment. These items will significantly assist you when facing formidable bosses and adversaries in combat.