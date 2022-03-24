Where to get the Frenzied Flame Seal in Elden Ring

The Frenzied Flame Seal is one of several Sacred Seal items that players can obtain in Elden Ring.

Sacred Seals are a type of weapon that the Tarnished can use. They are tied to the Faith stat. They cannot be upgraded with Ashes of War but do scale with Attributes.

Those who want to add a bit of Frenzied Flame to their repertoire can obtain this Sacred Seal from Hyetta. It is rewarded at the end of her questline as part of being the Lord of Chaos.

How to obtain the Frenzied Flame Seal from Hyetta in Elden Ring

Players must meet multiple objective requirements before they can acquire the Frenzied Flame Seal. So, if players want to increase their Frenzied Flame Incantations and madness buildup, they have some work to do.

The completion of Hyetta's questline in Elden Ring is the only way to get the Frenzied Flame Seal. In this questline, players have to find several grapes across the Lands Between and bring them to Hyetta.

Finding a collection of grapes is required to finish this Elden Ring questline (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Here are the grape locations:

Shabriri Grape 1: Found near a spirit NPC in Godrick's throne room at Stormveil Castle

Found near a spirit NPC in Godrick's throne room at Stormveil Castle Shabriri Grape 2: Found in the lower level of the Purified Ruins that can be accessed by destroying wooden planks to reveal a hidden staircase

Found in the lower level of the Purified Ruins that can be accessed by destroying wooden planks to reveal a hidden staircase Shabriri Grape 3: Dropped by Edgar the Revenger at Revenger's Shack in western Liurnia of the Lakes

Dropped by Edgar the Revenger at Revenger's Shack in western Liurnia of the Lakes Fingerprint Grape: Dropped by Festering Fingerprint Vyke on the path to the Church of Inhibition in the northeast of Liurnia of the Lakes

Players will have to find Hyetta in different locations to deliver the grapes to her. The Fingerprint Grape is the last one she will receive, so find the Shabriri Grapes first and head to the following areas in order:

Near the Lake-Facing Cliffs Site of Grace

On the western side of the Purified Ruins

Near the Gate Town Bridge, to the right if facing Raya Lucaria Academy

In Bellum Church

At Frenzied Flame Proscription below Leyndell Royal Capital

Hyetta does not need a grape for the last location. Instead, players can speak to her and accept the Three Fingers Flame request. They can then return to her after finishing that request.

A player has received the Sacred Seal in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

A cutscene will occur, where players receive the Frenzied Flame. Players can then move back to Hyetta. She will ask them to touch her eyes.

When players do as Hyetta says, she will deliver a prophecy before dying and dropping the Frenzied Flame Seal.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh