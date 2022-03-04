How to find Hyetta in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has no shortage of strange NPCs, like Patches—who appears in several FromSoftware games. Many of these bizarre characters have interesting lore and hidden side quests.

Hyetta is a fine example. At first, her request is mysterious. According to Hyetta, she’s blind but can see a distant light that she feels is leading her to her destiny. Unfortunately, that light is only observed when she eats Shabriri Grapes.

To help Hyetta on her quest to be a Finger Maiden, players will need several Shabriri Grapes (and a Fingerprint Grape). After eating one, she will move to a new area before the player can give her another.

Elden Ring: Where to find Hyetta every time she moves

For players that haven’t found her yet, Hyetta is first encountered outside the Church of Irith in Stillwater. She’s standing near the Lake-Facing Cliffs Site of Grace.

It’s here she tells you all about her condition, her perceived destiny, and a request: fetch her a Shabriri Grape. Doubleback into Stormveil Castle to find one.

The next place Hyetta stops at is the Purified Ruins. She’s on the western side of the ancient site. If you haven’t found it yet, the Purified Ruins are directly north of the Church of Irith on the map.

It’s just a short trek from her original spot. Again, she asks for a Shabriri Grape. Inside the Purified Ruins is where another grape is found. To access the lower levels, break the large plank of wood.

The next area Hyetta travels to in Elden Ring is the Academy Gate Town on the Gate Town Bridge. To get there from the Purified Ruins, travel northwest. Once again, Hyetta bothers you for another Shabriri Grape.

To the west of Temple Quarter is Revenger’s Shack. The NPC Invader Edgar the Revenger spawns after Irina and Edgar's quests. Kill Edgar the Revenger for another Shabriri Grape.

Now it’s time to travel north again to the Bellum Church. Only this time Hyetta asks for a Fingerprint Grape. Directly to the east is the Church of Inhibition. Roaming that area is the NPC Invader Festering Fingerprint Vyke. Kill him for a Fingerprint Grape.

Hyetta will travel one last time at the Frenzied Flame Proscription. However, you won’t need a grape. It’s there you’ll have the opportunity to decide how to proceed with Hyetta in Elden Ring.

