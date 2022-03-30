Where to get the Ritual Shield Talisman in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has different builds that players can experiment with. The Ritual Shield Talisman is perfect for anyone attempting a full health-based character. Builds that utilize full health stats typically receive bonuses for characters that can remain at their maximum HP.

The Ritual Shield Talisman isn't the only item that assists in a full health build. There are other items under the same ritual tree. While the sword version gives players a boost in damage, the shield counterpart in this guide will allow players to take additional damage when initially hit.

There are some hurdles to reaching the location of the talisman, but it can be obtained as soon as players reach Leyndell, the Royal Capital.

Location of the Ritual Shield Talisman in Elden Ring

Find the colosseum in Leyndell to get the talisman. (Image via FromSoftware)

Before reaching Leyndell in Elden Ring (and in turn the Ritual Shield Talisman), players will need to meet a certain threshold.

To enter the city, at least two of the demi-gods or shard bearers must be taken out. There are four bosses to choose from, and with two down, the seal that blocks the entrance will disappear.

Steps to obtain the Ritual Shield Talisman:

Enter Leyndell and get beyond the first elevator that brings players down to the base level.

Go to the balcony Lost Grace site and head down the steps to the stone dragon.

Climb the dragon's wings and enter the area above until the next Lost Grace is found.

From this grace, head past the trumpet enemies and the Gargoyle to reach the winding tree.

There is a branch that leads downward to the colosseum below, where there are a couple of gladiator enemies.

In front of the colosseum, players can pick up the shield talisman.

When players reach the city, it's possible to run all the way to this location. However, evasion will be incredibly important.

What does the Ritual Shield Talisman do in Elden Ring?

If players have the shield version of the talisman on, they will receive a bonus to damage negation.

At full health, players can reduce 30% of incoming damage with the item equipped, and it also pairs well with the sword version.

Of course, as soon as players take their first hit, they will lose that damage reduction bonus until the health bar goes back to full.

This build can be great for protection, but it requires plenty of healing to back it up.

