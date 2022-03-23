How to get the Bull-Goat's Talisman in Elden Ring

There is a talisman for nearly everything in Elden Ring.

The Bull-Goat's Talisman is perfect for players who love strength and defense. Those who want to make aggressive offense an integral part of their playstyle may also want to give this talisman item a chance in their build.

However, players won't be able to shell out any hard-earned runes for this item. Instead, they have to make their way to the Scarlet Rot blighted land of Caelid to obtain it.

As always, players can run there as soon as they want to, but it can get pretty dangerous and difficult depending on the level.

Location of the Bull-Goat's Talisman in Elden Ring

Head to the eastern side of Caelid. (Image via FromSoftware)

To obtain the Bull-Goat's Talisman in Elden Ring, players will need to venture fairly deep into the eastern section of Caelid. The area, in general, is difficult to traverse, but the east is even more challenging.

In the Dragonbarrow section of Caelid, players should look for a cave of the same name. Inside the cave, they will need to slip past one of the massive Elden Ring bears.

Steps to obtaining the Bull-Goat's Talisman:

The talisman is located in the Dragonbarrow Cave located in eastern Caelid. Players can head down from Fort Faroth or straight from Dragonbarrow West to find it.

The cave can be found fairly easily by getting close to the Erdtree location and heading to lower ground.

Inside, there is a massive bear enemy. Otherwise, there isn't much danger to worry about.

Head to the left side after getting past the bear. Look for a corpse located close to two more enemies.

The talisman can be found on the corpse.

If players want to avoid fighting overall, they can run past all the enemies and simply pick up the item because there are no additional barriers.

What does the Bull-Goat's Talisman do in Elden Ring?

The double-horned talisman has a fairly simple purpose within the game. Players that equip the item will get a boost to their base poise. This translates to about a 33% increase with the talisman slotted in.

Poise is an important stat within Elden Ring and other FromSoftware games. It essentially determines whether players are interrupted in the middle of a swing. Players with a high poise will be able to swing through enemy hits, which is beneficial for slower weapons and tanks in general.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh