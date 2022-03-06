How to make enemies fall asleep in Elden Ring

Players in Elden Ring are able to approach combat in many ways. One way to deal with enemies is by putting them to sleep. This is a good way for players to avoid taking damage and can be accomplished with the Sleep Pot. However, players must first unlock the recipe to craft the Sleep Pot. Here is how players can craft it.

Obtaining the Sleep Pot recipe in Elden Ring

First, players must ensure that they are able to craft recipes in Elden Ring by unlocking the crafting kit. Once they have done so, they will need to travel towards Summonwater Village, which is located in the East Limgrave area of the map. To get there, players should head northwest from the Church of Marika. Upon arriving at the location, players should search for a plateau south of the village.

Finding the Fevor's Cookbook (1)

When players loot the corpse in the graveyard they will find the Fevor's Cookbook (1). (Image via Elden Ring)

To craft recipes in Elden Ring, players must acquire Cookbooks. The recipe for Sleep Pot is contained within the Fevor's Cookbook (1). This Cookbook can be found on a corpse in a graveyard south of Summonwater Village. This graveyard is located on a plateau that players can view on the map. Players should simply loot the corpse to claim the Cookbook.

Unlocking the recipe using the Fevor's Cookbook (1)

Once players have the Fevor's Cookbook (1), they will be able to craft Sleep Pot. Sleep Pot puts the enemy in a haze, and the quickest way to disable an enemy is by throwing multiple Sleep Pots towards them. Once an enemy is successfully asleep, players can either run away from them, or rush in to strike them for large damage.

How to craft the Sleep Pot

Players can now craft the Sleep Pot once they gather the required materials. (Image via Elden Ring)

To craft the Sleep Pot, players will need to gather a few materials. First, players need to find 1 mushroom. Mushrooms can be found in damp thickets around Limgrave. The second ingredient that players need is Trina's Lily, which can be a bit hard to find. However, it can be purchased from the Nomadic Merchant for 200 runes a piece.

Crafting is very beneficial to the player

The ability to craft items is essential in Elden Ring. In addition, players can save their hard-earned runes by crafting items. Being able to craft the necessary items while deep within a dungeon will sometimes be able to make all the difference.

Edited by Mayank Shete