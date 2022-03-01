How to find Trina's Lily in Elden Ring

Elden Ring, the latest Souslborne hit from the beloved FromSoft, has fans scouring the massive world for equipment and adventure. Certain crafting elements can create extremely helpful items if the player is willing to seek them out.

Trina's Lily is a lovely wilting flower that warns the player that it will be difficult to find from its item description. There are two primary ways for gamers to get their hands on this plant: buy it or find it in the wild.

Buying Trina's Lily in Elden Ring

Like many Elden Ring items, Trina's Lily is on offer for the right price from the right vendor. The only apparent chance the player will get to buy one is in East Limgrave.

Find the Nomadic Merchant. Despite the name, the NPC doesn't move. He sits by a comfortable campfire, just off the road between Mistwood Ruins and Fort Haight. He'll sell the player a Trina's Lily for one thousand Runes. He's got three on him, and after that, he's fresh out.

Finding Trina's Lily

After buying out the Nomad's stock, gamers are stuck finding the rest of their flowers on their own. Luckily, there are a few spots throughout the map where they can be plucked.

The best spot to farm the item is the Tombsward Ruins area, found in the northwest corner of the Weeping Peninsula. Wander around the ruins, take on the local rats, and plenty of Trina's Lily will be littered around.

Mistwood Ruins holds three, and they're scattered around on the surface, outside the bounds of the ruined buildings. Another sits on a corpse next to Liurna of the Lakes, right where the player faces off against Tibia Mariner.

There's a massive stone panel to the right of the entrance to Limgrave Tunnel, which hides a couple of things. A trio of Lilies can be found behind it, but so can a giant crab that must be slain or swiftly evaded.

Stormveil Castle has one Lily by the main gate and another in the open courtyard. There's one on a corpse in the Earth Bore Cave and another south of the Lookout Tower in the same area. Yet another is off a cliffside, just east of the Seaside Ruins Site of Grace.

What do Trina's Lillies do?

In Elden Ring, crafting items is only useful in the recipes they can create. Trina's Lily has the unique effect of causing sleeping conditions on enemies.

The primary item that Trina's Lily goes towards is the Sleep Pot, which can be thrown at enemies to put them to sleep. In a game as hectic as the Elden Ring, a moment's rest is crucial, and the chance to freely backstab enemies is a huge blessing.

The pot comes in Fervor's Cookbook, and the recipe calls for one Mushroom and one Trina's Lily.

