Where to look for bone fragments in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley requires players to craft several items for which they have to look for crafting material on the map. Some crafting items might even be things as bizarre as bone fragments.

Quite interestingly, bone fragments can actually be used to craft a significant number of items. This makes them one of the most beneficial items to look for.

Here's how and where players can find bone fragments in Stardew Valley.

Where to find bone fragments in Stardew Valley

Bone Fragments are quite useful in Stardew Valley. There are three primary methods through which players can get access to bone fragments in Stardew Valley - mining, digging, and combat. As expected, one of the primary methods of getting bone fragments in Stardew Valley is from Skeletons.

Here are the various ways through which players can get their hands on bone fragments in Stardew Valley.

Fighting off and killing Skeletons in levels 70-79 in the mines. Players can also obtain bone fragments from Lava Lurks in the Volcano Dungeon. Bone Nodes are rocks that have fossilized bones sticking out of them. These items can be used to access bone fragments and can be found at the Ginger Island Dig site. Completing the "Fragments of the Past" quest also yields players Bone Fragments in Stardew Valley.

Now that players know where to find Bone Fragments in Stardew Valley, here are the various things they can use these crafting items for.

First, bone fragments are required for a number of quests, such as the Fragments of the Past quest. Once this quest is completed, players will receive a recipe for crafting a Bone Mill. This recipe will be given to them by Gunther.

Just like a Bone Mill, there are several other items that can be crafted using Bone Fragments that players acquire in Stardew Valley. They are as follows:

Skull Brazier

Thorns Ring

Ostrich Incubator

Dark Sign

Hyper Speed-Gro

Bone Framents are quite versatile crafting items in Stardew Valley. Now that players know exactly where to look for them, they can go ahead and collect the crafting item with ease.

