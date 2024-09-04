Collectibles like Trinkets and Killer Dolls in The Casting of Frank Stone generally shed some light on Frank, the game's central character. Relliks, meanwhile, are dolls that appear unexpectedly throughout the game without having a direct connection to the story itself. Being set in the Dead by Daylight universe, Behaviour Interactive's game offers numerous references to the multiplayer title.

There are a total of 12 Killer Dolls and they can be quite tedious to locate, as several of them are hidden in some side routes. Each Rellik has a brief narrative about the specific Dead by Daylight killer it is modeled after. Collecting every single one will award players with an achievement.

In this article, we explore the locations of all Killer Dolls in The Casting of Frank Stone.

Where to find all Killer Dolls in The Casting of Frank Stone

The Steel Mill in The Casting of Frank Stone (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

Killer Dolls can be found scattered across several chapters of the game in hidden spaces similar to trinkets in The Casting of Frank Stone. Both are collectible items. Let's look at the locations where you can find the 12 Rellik dolls.

1) The Hillbilly in Chapter 1 - Storm Drain

Enter the storm drain beneath the mill. You can find your way forward by following the signs leading to the furnace room.

As you proceed, look for a room on the right side of the tunnel that is blocked off by pipes.

Hop over the pipes to the back of the room to locate the first of 12 Killer Dolls in The Casting of Frank Stone in the dump.

2) The Huntress in Chapter 2 - Lobby

After gaining control of Madi, go up the stairs to the top of the mansion. Once there, look for a piece of paper on the tiny table and examine it to see if it's a sheet of music. Turn around to proceed to the right of the hallway to access the second-floor door.

In the next room, you can play the notes found in the above-mentioned paper on the piano. This opens a secret entrance in the wall that takes you back downstairs.

Follow this route down to finally access the second of 12 Killer Dolls in The Casting of Frank Stone.

3) The Trapper in Chapter 3 - Curiosity Shop

Head to the back of the Curiosity Shop and on the right side, you will find the third of 12 Killer Dolls in The Casting of Frank Stone.

Sam during chapter 1 of The Casting of Frank Stone (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

4) The Wraith in Chapter 5 - Storm Drain

After Chris enters the storm drain, you must follow Robert through the door near the yellow graffiti sign that reads, "This way, fellow traveler."

Before you reach the door, turn left where you will find a little tunnel with a hole in the wall where you can squeeze through.

Go through this hole and search the ground in front of the filing cabinets fourth of 12 Killer Dolls in The Casting of Frank Stone.

5) The Clown in Chapter 5 - Machine Room

After Jaime and Bonnie's dispute in the furnace room, you will regain control of Chris. From this point turn right to find a portal through which you can pass.

Just through the door, you'll notice a crouchable hole in the wall ahead. Turn left and proceed through the doorway.

Look along the left wall after crossing the hole in the wall, to find the fifth of 12 Killer Dolls in The Casting of Frank Stone.

6) The Legion in Chapter 6 - Atrium

In chapter 6, while the gang will look out for ways to open a giant iron door, Stan will open a gate that opens up the stairway to the upper floor for you.

Head up these stairs and you'll find a room with a table and couches in the center.

In the room's left corner, between the bookshelves and the table, you will find the sixth of 12 Killer Dolls in The Casting of Frank Stone.

Frank Stone is the central character that the game revolves around (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

7) The Nurse in Chapter 8 - Archive

You will enter a hallway in Chapter 8 and gain control of Linda. Examine the area until you uncover a path into the archive. This will be a large warehouse with large shelves.

The aisles between the shelves are dark, and you will need to go to the back-left corner of this room.

The seventh of 12 Killer Dolls in The Casting of Frank Stone can be found on the floor between the shelves on the left side of the room.

8) The Doctor in Chapter 11 - Admin Building

After you take control of Linda, you must repair a generator to escape from Frank at the Administration Building. Get through the steam boilers to head into the tunnels beyond this area.

After following the trail ahead, you'll notice two doors on the right side of the tunnel with another area where you will need to crawl through.

Turn left as you exit and proceed to the back wall, where you can move a piece of metal covering a hole to uncover Frank's Nest.

The eighth of 12 Killer Dolls in The Casting of Frank Stone can be found here within the cage at the center of the room.

9) The Twins in Chapter 12 - Corridor

After opening the secret path in the bedroom in the twelfth chapter, proceed down this passageway until you return to the corridor.

Turn left from the door that takes you out of there and follow the path around the bend.

The ninth of 12 Killer Dolls in The Casting of Frank Stone can be located here on a table to the right of the corridor.

The game features an eerie atmosphere and a gripping story (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

10) The Spirit in Chapter 13 - Storm Drain

After Sam returns to the storm drain while searching for the missing youngsters, follow the trail there until you reach a room with a broken grate on the right side.

Jump through this gate and keep an eye on the right-hand side of the tunnel.

After a few steps, you will come across the tenth of 12 Killer Dolls in The Casting of Frank Stone.

11) The Trickster in Chapter 14 - The Woods

Linda or Madi must first survive Chapter 14 as a prerequisite for the eleventh Rellik. After escaping Frank Stone from the mansion, you will need to follow the trail in the woods where you end up.

At the end of the path, you'll find a hole that you can squeeze through. Go through this space to follow a walkway that will lead to a strange single-standing door.

Cross the threshold of this doorway to find the eleventh of 12 Killer Dolls in The Casting of Frank Stone.

12) The Champion in Chapter 14 - Epilogue

After completing The Casting of Frank Stone at reaching the end of the credits, you'll come across the epilogue.

Watch to the end for the final of 12 Killer Dolls in The Casting of Frank Stone.

This last Rellik is the small toy version of Frank Stone.

After collecting all Killer Dolls in The Casting of Frank Stone, you will receive an achievement called Plangonologist. This will assist you in getting platinum for the latest release from the creators of Dead by Daylight.

