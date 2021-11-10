Where to watch Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream: Date, time, and links revealed

Genshin Impact has finally revealed the date and time for the livestream version 2.3. The special program announcement was released an hour ago and has already attracted attention because of the characters in the promotional image.

From Genshin Impact EN's Twitter account, Albedo and Gorou were the centers of attention, triggering speculation about Albedo's rerun banner in version 2.3. While on Genshin Impact JP's Twitter account, the characters mentioned include Arataki Itto, another upcoming Geo character in Genshin Impact.

Details for watching Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream

#GenshinImpact The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/11/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

The next special program, Genshin Impact version 2.3 livestream, will premiere on November 12 at 07.00 am (UTC -5). Fans can watch the live stream from the same official Twitch channel as before.

The Genshin Impact official Twitch account (Image via Twitch)

Readers should also know that Genshin Impact will now premiere the special program livestream on their official TikTok channel. It will air simultaneously with the Twitch livestream, so gamers can choose which platform they want to watch from.

The Genshin Impact official TikTok account (Image via TikTok)

Genshin Impact fans who do not have time to watch the livestream can still view the recorded version on the official YouTube channel. However, the time will be different as the video will only be broadcast on November 12 at 11.00 am (UTC -5).

The Genshin Impact official YouTube account (Image via YouTube)

What to expect in Genshin Impact version 2.3 livestream

With the appearance of three Geo characters, Arataki Itto, Gorou, and Albedo, the speculation of whether the next version focuses on these characters may be true. However, only by watching the livestream will fans know whether it is accurate and which character banner comes first.

Two new upcoming characters, Gorou and Arataki Itto (Image via Genshin Impact)

Aside from the new characters, the special program may also reveal new events and their rewards, following the trends of previous livestreams. In addition, Story Quests might be mentioned too if there is a new 5-star character.

If there are new characters, there is bound to be a new enemy boss. Although the materials for Arataki Itto or Gorou have not been revealed yet, it is safe to assume they may need ascension materials from a new enemy.

An example of a redemption code from the previous livestream (Image via Genshin Impact)

The most highlighted event in the special program can be said to be the three new redemption codes. During the livestream, the invited guest will reveal three codes at separate time intervals.

Genshin Impact users can redeem these codes in-game or on the official website to obtain Primogems. A total of 300 Primogems per player can be obtained this way.

Tons of information will be revealed in Genshin Impact livestream version 2.3, and gamers won't want to miss out on the details. This is especially for the redemption code, as it will expire hours after the special program ends.

Edited by Ravi Iyer