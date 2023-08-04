Where to watch Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine trailer livestream: Time, date, countdown, and more

Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program, As Light Rain Falls Without Reason, is just around the corner. The livestream is confirmed to be broadcast on August 4, 2023, on the game's official Twitch & YouTube channels. Players are thrilled to get a glimpse at the new Fontaine region and all the brand-new content that will be introduced along with it.

This article covers everything players need to know about the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream, including a universal countdown.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program & Fontaine trailer release details

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



It's announcement time! The special program for



This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and… pic.twitter.com/yL6Oj5ELgN Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for #GenshinImpact 's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 8/4/2023 at 07:30 AM (UTC-4): twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

According to official announcements by Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse, the 4.0 Special Program, As Light Rain Falls Without Reason, will go live on August 4, 2023, at 7:30 AM (UTC-4). The premiere will take place on the game's Twitch channel. It will be replayed on the title's YouTube channel at 8:30 (UTC+4).

HoYoverse always drops a trailer that reveals details about a new version update. Players can safely expect the 4.0 Special Program to start with a Fontaine livestream trailer.

Officials have already released a teaser trailer called Overture Teaser: The Final Feast. The promotional video does a great work of hyping the new region by revealing all the potential playable characters.

Countdown to 4.0 Fontaine livestream trailer

The livestream premiere timings, according to official announcements, are listed in UTC+4. Instead of converting it to your local timezone, refer to the universal countdown below.

Players can use it to track the release of Fontaine's trailer and the start of the 4.0 livestream.

This countdown is based on Genshin Impact's official announcements and will hit zero at 7:30 AM (UTC+4) on August 4, 2023. As long as the countdown states, "Time until Fontaine livestream trailer drops," the livestream is yet to broadcast on the official Twitch channel.

Expected announcements and reveal

Here is a quick overview of what to expect from the 4.0 Special Program:

New Trailer

Fontaine Reveal

Lyney, Lynette, & Fremient kit

Phase I & Phase II Banners

Re-run Banners

New Archon & Story Quests

New Events

QoL Changes & Optimizations

Genshin Impact 4.0 is one of the biggest updates for HoYoverse. The Special Program will be jam-packed as the developer reveals Fontaine and its upcoming content. The developer will also drop some redemption codes along with the juicy details. Players can claim these codes to obtain free Primogems and other useful in-game resources.

Overall, Genshin Impact players should definitely join others and tune in to watch the 4.0 Special Program.