Where is Xur today? (September 17-21): Destiny 2's exotic inventory

Xur is back again in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost where Guardians will expect a lot of skill synergized exotic gear. This week, the Guardians will have to face Sedia inside the toughest nightfall in the game, The Corrupted. Naturally, everyone will keep an eye on his exotic inventory to fill in any gaps in the armory.

This week, Xur can be found on the Tower within the Hangar Area. Guardians can spawn in the Courtyard and head left through the stairs into the main open area. His inventory contains a solar fusion rifle, called Merciless, and exotic hunter gauntlets called "Shards of Galanor".

It didn't end there, as he also brought in Titan's exotic headgear "One-Eyed Mask" and Warlock's leg armor called "Geomag Stabilizer."

Xur's inventory in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

1) Merciless

Merciless exotic fusion rifle (Image via Bungie)

With the fusion rifle meta going strong in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, it is strongly recommended for the Guardians to get this weapon from Xur. The exotic perk "Impetus" increases the damage to the weapon shortly after reloading it immediately on kill.

The intrinsic perk of "Conserve Momentum" states that non-lethal hits with projectiles make the weapon charge faster until the wielder gets a kill.

2) Shards of Galanor

Shards of Galanor exotic gauntlets for the Hunter class (Image via Bungie)

Perhaps one of the most important exotic gauntlets for Destiny 2's Hunter Class, Shards of Galanor, can be acquired from Xur to make use of the mid-tree gunslinger. The exotic perk "Sharp Edges" refunds an amount of super energy to the wearer based on the damage dealt using the Blade Barrage skill.

Guardians will be able to get this exotic with a total base stat of 62.

3) One-Eyed Mask

One-Eyed Mask exotic headgear (Image via Bungie)

One-Eyed Mask in Destiny 2 is an exotic headgear for the Titan class that was introduced in the Year 2 expansion, The Forsaken. The exotic perk "Vengeance" highlights an enemy that damages the wearer. Killing the same enemy will further grant an over shield.

Guardians can get this exotic headpiece from Xur with a base stat of 67.

4) Geomag Stabilizers

Geomag Stabilizers exotic leg armor (Image via Bungie)

Geomag Stabilizers in Destiny 2 is yet another important exotic armor for the Warlock class that directly synergizes with the class super. The exotic perk "Close Enough" extends the duration of the Chaos Reach ability based on the continuous damage inflicted on the enemy by the skill.

Guardians will be able to get this exotic leg armor with a total base stat of 67.

