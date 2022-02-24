Which is the best Dragon Hunt challenge deck in Clash Royale?

The latest Dragon Hunt challenge in Clash Royale is a fun task in which players compete in 1v1 battles using Dragon Eggs to acquire extra resources such as Gems, Gold, and Dragon cards.
To win the Dragon Hunt challenge, users must create an 8-card deck utilizing any Clash Royale Common, Epic, Rare, Legendary, or Champion cards. This article discusses the ideal deck composition to win battles and accomplish this challenge. So, try finishing the challenge by February 25 and win prizes using the deck.
Best Dragon Hunt challenge deck in Clash Royale
1) Goblin Barrel
Cost: 3 Elixir
Damage: 144
Hitpoints: 268
Arena 3 is where you can get the "Goblin Barrel," one of the most popular Epic cards. When this spell card is activated, a barrel is launched from the King's Tower. When the goblin barrel shatters on the ground, three goblins are released, and hostile structures are severely damaged.
2) Musketeer
Cost: 4 Elixir
Damage: 289
Hitpoints: 955
Players can obtain the Musketeer, a single-target card with high hitpoints and damage, by completing the Clash Royale training. Her ability to attack air and ground forces makes her a critical Dragon Hunt challenge deck card.
3) Mini Pekka
Cost: 4 Elixir
Damage: 955
Hitpoints: 1804
Mini Pekka is one of the most popular Rare cards that deals lots of damage and also works like a mini tank. After completing the Clash Royale training, he can be obtained as a single-target melee troop. It's perfect for dealing with the enemy's ground cards with strong DPS.
4) Valkyrie
Cost: 4 Elixir
Damage: 354
Hitpoints: 2641
Valkyrie is one of the best cards with many hitpoints and a lot of area damage. Arena 2 is where you can get it. Her ax deals 360-degree damage to any troops in her immediate vicinity, making her the most useful against swarms of troops.
5) Inferno Tower
Cost: 5 Elixir
Damage: 2810 (maximum)
Hitpoints: 2318
It is one of the strongest defensive cards in the game as it can easily take down Mega Knight, Mini Pekka, Golem, Lava Hound, and other high hitpoint troops. It can be unlocked at Arena 4 and is a single-target defense whose damage increases over time.
6) Wizard
Cost: 5 Elixir
Damage: 373
Hitpoints: 955
The Wizard is a high-hitpoint area-damage unit that may be obtained starting in Arena 4. Due to his tremendous damage and ability to kill enemy air and ground troops, he is an excellent support troop for Mini Pekka.
7) Fireball
Cost: 4 Elixir
Damage: 913
It's one of the best spell cards in Clash Royale and can be unlocked after completing the in-game training. This is a strong card for stopping an enemy's aggressive push as it can deal powerful damage over a wide area.
8) Mega Knight
Cost: 7 Elixir
Damage: 355
Hitpoints: 5280
He is one of the strongest Legendary cards in the game that can be unlocked once players reach Arena 7. It has high hitpoints and deals splash damage to opposing troops once deployed. It can also be used as a tank to stop an opponent's army push.
