Which is the best Dragon Hunt challenge deck in Clash Royale?

The latest Dragon Hunt challenge in Clash Royale is a fun task in which players compete in 1v1 battles using Dragon Eggs to acquire extra resources such as Gems, Gold, and Dragon cards.

To win the Dragon Hunt challenge, users must create an 8-card deck utilizing any Clash Royale Common, Epic, Rare, Legendary, or Champion cards. This article discusses the ideal deck composition to win battles and accomplish this challenge. So, try finishing the challenge by February 25 and win prizes using the deck.

Best Dragon Hunt challenge deck in Clash Royale

1) Goblin Barrel

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 144

Hitpoints: 268

Arena 3 is where you can get the "Goblin Barrel," one of the most popular Epic cards. When this spell card is activated, a barrel is launched from the King's Tower. When the goblin barrel shatters on the ground, three goblins are released, and hostile structures are severely damaged.

2) Musketeer

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 289

Hitpoints: 955

Players can obtain the Musketeer, a single-target card with high hitpoints and damage, by completing the Clash Royale training. Her ability to attack air and ground forces makes her a critical Dragon Hunt challenge deck card.

3) Mini Pekka

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 955

Hitpoints: 1804

Mini Pekka is one of the most popular Rare cards that deals lots of damage and also works like a mini tank. After completing the Clash Royale training, he can be obtained as a single-target melee troop. It's perfect for dealing with the enemy's ground cards with strong DPS.

4) Valkyrie

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 354

Hitpoints: 2641

Valkyrie is one of the best cards with many hitpoints and a lot of area damage. Arena 2 is where you can get it. Her ax deals 360-degree damage to any troops in her immediate vicinity, making her the most useful against swarms of troops.

5) Inferno Tower

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 2810 (maximum)

Hitpoints: 2318

It is one of the strongest defensive cards in the game as it can easily take down Mega Knight, Mini Pekka, Golem, Lava Hound, and other high hitpoint troops. It can be unlocked at Arena 4 and is a single-target defense whose damage increases over time.

6) Wizard

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

The Wizard is a high-hitpoint area-damage unit that may be obtained starting in Arena 4. Due to his tremendous damage and ability to kill enemy air and ground troops, he is an excellent support troop for Mini Pekka.

7) Fireball

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 913

It's one of the best spell cards in Clash Royale and can be unlocked after completing the in-game training. This is a strong card for stopping an enemy's aggressive push as it can deal powerful damage over a wide area.

8) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

He is one of the strongest Legendary cards in the game that can be unlocked once players reach Arena 7. It has high hitpoints and deals splash damage to opposing troops once deployed. It can also be used as a tank to stop an opponent's army push.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

