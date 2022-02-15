Which is the best Healer Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Since its launch, the standard meta in Cookie Run: Kingdom has been a tank knocking back enemies at the Front, and Mid position Cookies dealing the damage. Players prioritize unlocking Defense and DPS Cookies without realizing the importance that a Healer holds for this meta team.

Without a solid healer, the overall survivability of the team and the Defense Cookie at the Front is very low. Once the Front line falls, it's a brief wait until the entire team dies out.

This article will help players pick the best healer for their Cookie Run: Kingdom teams.

Best Healer Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom in 2022

A total of 9 Cookies can be used as Healers in Cookie Run: Kingdom. This includes all 5 Healing Cookies and 4 Support Cookies, whose major application is in their healing skills.

3 of them are Rare and Common tier Cookies, meaning they are not in the range to support combat at higher ranks.

The other 6 are Epic tier and Pure Vanilla is Ancient tier. While many competitive healers are present among the Epic tier, who can definitely be put to use in the absence of the Ancient, Pure Vanilla is in another league.

Pure Vanilla Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

The Cookie's in-game description reads:

"There are not many Cookies on Earthbread who could inspire hope as Pure Vanilla Cookie did. Born from nature-blessed cream and a fragrant vanilla bean, he was the epitome of Cookie kindness and faithfulness."

"Pure Vanilla Cookie strived to forgive the wrongdoer and heal the wounds of Cookies and animals alike. Though a powerful wielder of magic, he would use his spells not for his own good, but for the good of everyone."

"The Cookie took an arduous pilgrimage down the Sugar-Free Road. What Pure Vanilla Cookie learned through the Trials is unknown, but crowned with a bright halo of light he returned to found the Vanilla Kingdom, a land of freedom and learning, and a beacon for those seeking love and peace.

"Pure Vanilla Cookie stood by his friends until the very end, warding off the Darkness with a heartfelt smile."

The game's official lore depicts Pure Vanilla as the founder of the Vanilla Kingdom, as seen in the Castle in the Sky and Timeless Kingdom storylines.

His appearances in the Forgotten Academy and Hall of Enlightenment episodes let us know that Pure Vanilla and White Lily were both rebellious characters in their early years who later grew to become some of the wisest Cookies in the entire story.

Pure Vanilla Cookie statistics in Cookie Run: Kingdom

While it is a challenge to obtain Pure Vanilla, the numbers she can put up as a healer make the grind to obtain her more than worth it. Her "Love and Peace" ability has her illuminating the battlefield, with her Vanilla Orchid Staff providing healing and HP shields to all allies.

Cooldown: 19 seconds

Healing: 99.4% of ATK (+1.5% of ATK per level)

HP Shield: absorbs 20.0% of max HP for 3.0 seconds

Pure Vanilla Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom Soulstone Description

The description of Pure Vanilla Cookie's Soulstone reads:

"This stone holds a piece of Pure Vanilla Cookie's soul. It radiates with a warm reassuring light."

Recently a new meta seems to be surfacing in the game post the release of Cotton Cookie, where healers are also taking up a secondary DPS role. While that increases the overall value that healers provide to the team, it does not really increase the team's overall capability beyond having a dedicated healer.

Hence, Pure Vanilla continues to retain the title of best healer in Cookie Run: Kingdom despite the release of damage dealing healers like Eclair and Cotton.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author

