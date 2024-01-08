Which cars does Adin Ross own? Kick streamer's collection of exotic vehicles explored

Adin Ross has become the biggest streamer on Twitch's rival streaming platform, Kick. He is the most followed creator on the platform, having amassed an impressive audience of over 870,000. As such, the streamer has found not only fame but fortune as well, having purchased many luxurious cards under his name.

During a livestream on Kick, the streamer showed off his latest purchase — a McLaren 720S. This is one of the various cars owned by the streamer, including a Lamborghini Urus.

In a clip, Adin can be seen talking about his purchase, showcasing the premium car and its various features, such as the 4-litre V8 engine:

""McLaren 720S - what kind of engine is this, chat? What kind of an engine is that? Don't tell me. It's a V8? First of all, hold on. Are these suicide doors? It's my first time ever opening up a suicide door. Hold the f**k up. 'It's a V8.' I don't care, honestly. It doesn't matter."

"Bro literally livin [sic] gta real life" - Fans react as Adin Ross showcases his brand new McLaren 720S

Kick star Adin Ross, who recently renewed his contract with Kick, is known for his exorbitant purchases, including luxury cars. In a recent livestream, the creator showed off his brand-new vermillion red McLaren 720S. Adin stated that he had never seen a McLaren in person before and was in awe while giving a view of the back of the car. The streamer exclaimed:

"It's like a f***ing Batmobile."

A fan was curious about the car's price range and tried to calculate its approximate monetary value. Another viewer quipped that the streamer "had no business" driving a car that powerful and predicted that he would "100% crash":

Fans expressed their opinions regarding Adin's new McLaren. (Image via Legend/YouTube)

A user drew comparisons between Adin's life and the popular Grand Theft Auto franchise, stating that he lives life as if he were in the game's universe:

"Bro literally livin gta real life"

Fans state that the streamer is living the GTA experience in real life. (Image via Legend/YouTube)

Adin Ross also reportedly owns a Lamborghini Urus SUV, which houses a V8 engine in a four-wheel-drive system. The performance of the Urus is beyond impressive, reaching a speed of 0 to 100 miles in 7.35 seconds. The streamer also gifted his bodyguard an Urus SUV in June 2023.

Expand Tweet

Adin also received a Rolls Royce from the CEO of Kick himself as a gift for his 23rd birthday. The streamer was left astonished, stating that Twitch "would never" give such a gift:

"Twitch would never! Twitch would never!... Nah, this is different. On my life, this is different. Very different. What the f**k."

Adin Ross also briefly owned a Ferrari 812 before seemingly returning the car as he found it "boring." While addressing those talking to him on TikTok about the Ferrari, the streamer stated that he got "bored of the car" and that its side mirror had broken.

He further explained that his experience of the drive home was less than satisfactory, leading him to return the car and instead acquire the McLaren.