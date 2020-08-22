Which country earns the highest money from Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire has conducted some major esports tournaments around the world. It has been fostering the community, providing platforms for young gamers to make their mark in the gaming industry.

Being a professional player is not a piece of cake. You have to go through strenuous routines and play video games for extended hours, which hampers your physical and mental health. However, once you do make it to the top and compete with the best players in the world, the hard work pays off, and you might be lucky enough to see yourself become the next icon of a game.

Garena Free Fire is survival based battle royale game with tons of uncertainty, which makes it harder for players to master it. However, there are a few countries who have been performing exceptionally, to say the least, at global Free Fire esports tournaments.

In this article, we look at some of these countries and how much they earn from such events.

Top countries which earn the highest money from Free Fire

1) Thailand

Thailand's Free Fire pro, D-Long (Image Credits: Garena Free Fire Thailand)

Thailand has 97 Free Fire professional players, which is exceptional, and most of these players perform pretty well at domestic and international tournaments. A majority have participated in the Free Fire Pro League Thailand, and the best team from the country came third at the Free Fire World Series 2019.

Total earnings: $355,385.22

2) Brazil

Team Corinthians after winning the Free Fire World Series 2019 (Image Credits: TalkEsport)

Brazil has a total of 39 professional Free Fire players. However, one of the most significant achievements of the country came at the Free Fire World Series 2019, when Team Corinthians won the finale and went home with a huge cash reward of $200,000. This pushed up the position of the country in terms of earnings. Apart from that, the players have also participated at the Free Fire Pro League Brazil and other leagues.

Total earnings: $262,047.16

3) Russia

Dzarmaro, a Russian Free Fire professional player (Image Credits: Free Fire LATAM)

Russia has one of the lowest numbers of professional Free Fire players in the world (09), but has still earned decent money earned from the game. This is because the best players from the region came second at the Free Fire World Series 2019.

Total earnings: $81,024.00

4) Indonesia

Indonesian Free Fire professional players (Image Credits: Garena Free Fire)

Indonesia was the winner of the Free Fire World Cup 2019 and has a total of 38 players. Some of the big names from this country are Mr13, Manay and Cupay, who played an essential role in the country's success.

Total earnings: $79,464.00

5) Vietnam

Team Flash, a Vietnamese Free Fire team (Image Credits: Esports Globe)

Vietnam hasn't won any major tournaments yet in the esports scenario; however, it has 33 players who have shown extreme determination and participated at the Free Fire World Series 2019. Some players have also played the Free Fire Asia All-Stars (Pros).

Total earnings: $31,620.00

Info Source: www.esportsearnings.com/games/598-free-fire/countries

