Which devices can support Counter-Strike 2? Windows, Mac, and Linux options explored

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) went live with a bang and pooled a huge number of players across different platforms (Windows, Linux, and more). Unfortunately, the new-generation tactical shooter has limited functionality when it comes to running on other operating systems. There are different methods that can be adopted to force the game to run on unsupported platforms, but it has a high chance of being unstable.

Counter-Strike 2 took the gaming community by surprise with its sudden release. The developers upgraded the entire specs of the title to make it look more polished and provide an improved gameplay experience. However, playing Valve’s latest shooter can be difficult for those who do not use the Windows OS.

This article highlights Counter-Strike 2’s compatibility with different operating systems.

Can Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) run on different operating systems?

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) officially supported devices (Image via Twitter/@SteamDB)

A recent Valve support document contains new information about the publisher removing Counter-Strike 2 support for Mac devices. The story is similar for older 32-bit Windows systems and age-old DirectX 9 machines. This is a devastating update as there is a percentage of the fanbase that uses older computer devices to play games.

The requirement for a system update to experience a new game might shock the community, but it has become a trend with triple-A titles that can run only with top-shelf hardware.

The document also reveals that Valve will not likely revert the decision and make it possible for macOS to support the game further.

All players who are affected by this new exclusivity update are eligible to claim a refund for their Prime status. Valve has opened this refund window, and it will be available until the month of December 2023.

On the other hand, Valve is quite supportive of Linux and has officially listed the minimum requirements for CS2 on Steam. The game demands that the system contains at least Ubuntu 20.04 with around 85 GB of free space.

However, a powerful enough graphics card will be required as the title has higher fidelity graphics elements. The game is supported on a Linux-based system, but users would have to jump through a few hoops to get it up and running.

Valve is currently focusing on optimizing CS2 for Windows, as the majority of the player base utilizes this operating system. Linux is likely to receive new stability updates and official support as soon as the shooter is fine-tuned to provide a smooth gameplay experience.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for CS2’s official Twitter (X) page for announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.