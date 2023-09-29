Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) specs and system requirements revealed

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) features a lot of big changes, including new system requirements and recommended specs. With the shift to the Source 2 engine, the game has been overhauled with additions like volumetric smoke, a shift to sub-tick servers, and a complete visual overhaul with cleaner UI and brighter colors while maintaining the core feeling of CS:GO.

With such a massive revamp to the game's core system, Valve has also introduced new minimum and recommended system specs requirements. CS:GO is known for its very low system requirements, and it can run on virtually anything.

Let's take a look at the CS2 system requirements for Windows PC and Linux.

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) system requirement for Windows PC

Counter-Strike 2 has a low system requirement for Windows PCs. Barring the 8 GB RAM requirement, the minimum CPU and GPU are available in almost any modern PC. With that being said, let's take a look at the minimum system requirements and the recommended specs for CS2.

CS2 minimum system requirements

Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce 610M

NVIDIA GeForce 610M CPU: Intel Core i5-750

Intel Core i5-750 OS: Windows 10

CS2 recommended specs

Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K

Intel Core i7-9700K OS: up to Windows 11

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) system requirement for SteamOS and Linux

Counter-Strike 2 is also available to play on Linux and SteamOS systems. The recommended specs for it are as follows.

CS2 recommended specs for Linux

Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM CPU : 4 hardware CPU threads - Intel® Core™ i5 750 or higher

: 4 hardware CPU threads - Intel® Core™ i5 750 or higher Graphics Card : AMD Radeon RX 460 or NVIDIA NVIDIA GeForce GT 630

: AMD Radeon RX 460 or NVIDIA NVIDIA GeForce GT 630 Sound Card : Highly recommended

: Highly recommended OS: Ubuntu 20.04

CS2 is playable on Valve Steam Deck and is Steam Deck verified.

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) storage size revealed

CS2 requires a minimum of 85 GB of free storage. This is the biggest update to the title, increasing the size from around 30 GB to more than double it.

What's new in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)?

Counter-Strike 2, also referred to as CS2, is the biggest update to the popular esports title Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Originally launched in 2013, the update brings massive changes to the title after a decade, turning it into the next iteration of the franchise.

The biggest update to CS2 is undoubtedly the shift to the Source 2 engine. It brings a new, cleaner, and vibrant visual overhaul while maintaining the authentic look and feel of the game.

The game also introduces a newly designed UI that carries the cleaner design through, with the most important factor being that it replaces the weapon wheel design with a more streamlined table design for the buy period.

Another massive change is the introduction of volumetric smoke, which fills the space according to the map and drastically reduces smoke peaking. Shooting or throwing a Molotov in the smoke also disperses it, creating a line of sight.

All in all, CS2 has rejuvenated the excitement and interest in the franchise, bringing back older players and introducing Counter-Strike to new players.