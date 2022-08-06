Which drink is best in Assassin's Creed Valhalla Forgotten Saga?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has finally received The Forgotten Saga update, providing rogue-lite inspiration and important choices for one to make.

As players wander around Niflheim as their assassin character, they may stumble upon a table with three drinks sitting upon it. These beverages are free to take, but can come at the cost of one's life.

A note next to the drinks on the table encourages players to take a sip at their own risk. Only one of the bunch is beneficial to them, while the other three will see them poisoned.

What drink should players pick in Assassin's Creed Valhalla Forgotten Saga?

Select a cup and reap a potential reward in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Forgotten Saga (Image via Ubisoft)

Picking the right drink will provide players with a permanent health upgrade. However, the wrong ones will poison and damage them during their Forgotten Saga playthrough.

When approaching the table, the correct choice isn't in plain sight, as there are three drinks in a line. Players have to select from the one on the left, the one in the center, and the one on the right.

Multiple playthroughs of Assassin's Creed Valhalla mode will prove that the correct choice may be completely random. The left one seems to be the most successful answer, but that isn't always the case.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed The path through Niflheim is long and treacherous. Every decision counts when trying to escape!



How far have you reached in Forgotten Saga? The path through Niflheim is long and treacherous. Every decision counts when trying to escape! How far have you reached in Forgotten Saga? https://t.co/gfdkCdbREe

There are times when the game switches things up and makes the left one poisonous. If a handful of left-sided drinks have given a health upgrade, it may be best for players to simply skip the table the next time around.

If they want to test their luck, they can pick one of the other two drinks on the table. The hope is that the health upgrade comes and a slow death does not.

Players are able to heal themselves from the poisonous effects after drinking one of the wrong drinks. If the health bar is already upgraded and full, there's no reason not to try and receive another upgrade.

Just remember that there is a one-in-three chance of getting it right and the poisonous effect is slow. There should be plenty of time to get the antidote with an already stacked health pool.

What is Assassin's Creed Valhalla Forgotten Saga?

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed Valhalla Plunge into the depths of Niflheim and face overwhelming odds in this exciting, rogue-lite–inspired free game mode for Assassin’s CreedValhalla Plunge into the depths of Niflheim and face overwhelming odds in this exciting, rogue-lite–inspired free game mode for Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla https://t.co/VNQFQubWPL

For those wondering what the new free DLC for Valhalla is and why it includes a drinking game that could kill the player, they must know that it continues the main game's mythological storyline with Odin.

The Forgotten Saga has its own mode where Odin raids the realm of Hel. Players have to fight their way through four unique environments, battling a variety of enemies and bosses.

To access it, they have to at least reach the settlement in England and build the Seer's Hut. They can then dive into Forgotten Saga, which is a rogue-lite experience that provides random weapons and gear from the start.

Difficulty settings don't matter here as things get progressively harder based on the areas. This is why drinking from the right cup is important. Adding more health to take on brutal boss fights can be the difference maker.

