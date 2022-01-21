Which games did TommyInnit stream on Twitch in 2021?

Thomas "TommyInnit" Simmons is a Minecraft streamer who experienced major growth in the Twitch streaming community in 2021.

While he is mainly known for his Minecraft gameplay and his participation in the Dream SMP server, Simmons explores different titles once in a blue moon. This list will incorporate data from his main and alternative Twitch accounts, TommyInnit and tommyinnitalt.

Five of TommyInnit's most-streamed games in 2021

5) PUBG: Battlegrounds

In 2021, TommyInnit played PUBG: Battlegrounds for a total of 2.3 hours, during which he averaged around 50k to 60k viewers.

The streamer played alongside several other friends, including fellow Dream SMP member and Minecraft content creator Ranboo. According to TwitchTracker, he was last seen streaming the game on April 7, 2021.

Simmons only played the game on his alternative Twitch account.

4) Terraria

The Re-Logic title is another game Simmons played in 2021 on stream, through both his main and alternative Twitch accounts. He racked up around 3 hours of stream time in total.

A full VOD of one of his Terraria sessions is available on his YouTube VOD channel. Simmons played alongside Technoblade, Phillip "Ph1LzA" Watson, and Wilbur Soot. His last session of Terraria in 2021 was on June 19, 2021.

3) Among Us

Throughout 2021, Simmons played around 3.7 hours of Among Us, spread across his two Twitch accounts. He was last seen streaming the game on April 17, 2021.

Simmons played the game alongside content creators from different corners of the internet, including social media influencer Bretman Rock, fellow Minecraft streamer George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Leslie "Fuslie" Fu, horror YouTuber Corpse, and many others.

2) Emily is Away <3

Emily is Away <3 is an indie visual novel that Simmons played with his friend, Toby "Tubbo" Smith.

The streamer only played the game live through his main Twitch account for a total of 4.3 hours. He last played the game in 2021 on October 12. His average viewership for the game was around 141k viewers, hitting a peak of 380k.

1) Minecraft

Unsurprisingly, Minecraft is Simmons' most-streamed game, taking into consideration the data from both of his Twitch accounts.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit forever going to pretend this never happened forever going to pretend this never happened https://t.co/EQgXagOumF

Simmons gained most of his popularity through his Minecraft gameplay and is now part of the Dream SMP server. In total, he has streamed almost 131 hours of the game. During Minecraft streams on his main account, he averages around 168k viewers.

His most-viewed stream for the game had its peak concurrent viewership at 650k, which was accomplished during the finale of the Dream SMP roleplay.

