Which OTW (Ones To Watch) cards in FIFA 23 are getting upgraded?

The unique feature of the OTW (Ones To Watch) cards in FIFA 23 is that these special versions can get upgrades. Players were naturally excited when the first special variants of footballers arrived in the game; not only did the promo have some great cards, but there were also bargains.

Since they were released a couple of weeks back, few have already guaranteed their first set of upgrades. These cards can grow further as there are more boosts they might get in the future. This will be great news for players who own them as the footballers' in-game versions will soon reflect a boost to their overalls and stats.

The OTW promo has been the season opener for three years and is one of the most popular among the community. As mentioned earlier, these cards can grow significantly once they've been added to FIFA 23. Some of them can be secured for a very cheap price, and they can eventually become much more valuable.

FIFA 23's OTW cards have three different sources for getting upgrades

Traditionally, the cards belonging to the OTW promo had two ways of getting upgrades. With the FIFA World Cup coming up in November, EA Sports have added a Nations To Watch system.

Every card whose nation will be participating in the tournament can be upgraded with a win. Even if the footballer isn't participating in the competition, they will be eligible for a buff if their country claims a victory.

The primary active condition right now is three wins out of eight matches in the domestic leagues. While there have been three domestic matches since the program's introduction in each league, some clubs have won all of them.

Raheem Sterling became the first OTW card to guarantee his upgrade, with Chelsea getting a win over Aston Villa. His club previously won against Crystal Palace and Wolves, and with three wins, Sterling's card will soon get updated from 86 to 87. When the promo was active, the LW card was introduced as part of an SBC challenge.

Sterling and Jesus complete 3 wins and are pending an upgrade



Gabriel Jesus has become the next candidate, with Arsenal repeating what Chelsea did. They had a cagey win against Leeds last night but have shown great form so far. With Manchester City losing last night, Arsenal has a mini lead at the top of the table.

The club has previously beaten two big clubs in the form of Liverpool and Tottenham, which means that Gabriel Jesus' OTW card will gain a +2 overall upgrade. Given his form, the Brazilian could also secure a TOTW card, leading to more upgrades.

Sergino Dest's card was free, and all players had to do was fulfill some easy conditions in Squad Battles and Division Rivals. While the card's overall is low, the stats have been quite good; it's now set to get a major +4 upgrade with AC Milan picking up pace in Serie A. Victories over Empoli, Hellas Verona, and Juventus have ensured that Dest's card will be stronger in FIFA 23.

He's getting an upgrade as Milan win 3/8 games already



A few more cards in FIFA 23 are on the periphery of getting upgrades. With an El Clasico win, Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni is very close to getting the first buff for his OTW card. The same applies to Richarlison, who was available from objectives.

Roma's Paulo Dybala could also be getting an upgrade in FIFA 23 this week after their match against Sampdoria takes place later tonight. Roma have won two out of two matches since the program started; with a hat-trick of victories, the first upgrade will become available for the Argentine.

