Which planet to travel to first in Star Wars Outlaws?

After you leave Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws, you can travel to several planets. You can either head to Kijimi, Akiva, or Tatooine, and all of these are important to the main plot of the game. Each one houses a potential teammate for the upcoming heist, but the real question is, which one should you go to first? Each has its own ups and downs, but we certainly have a preference, based on our own gameplay.

All of the aforementioned planets have a good reason to visit them. They move along the plot, feature powerful upgrades, potential new Expert skill trees to unlock, and lots of interesting missions to go on. However, the best planet to travel to first in Star Wars Outlaws is Kijimi. Let's find out why.

The best planet to travel to first in Star Wars Outlaws

Kijimi is hands down the best planet to travel to first (Image via Ubisoft)

As mentioned, the best planet to travel to first in Star Wars Outlaws is Kijimi. All three of these planets are great, but there are plenty of good reasons to go here first. The game recommends it, in the form of conversation with ND-5. The guardian droid suggests going there, as the work there is easier than on the other planets you have access to.

In addition, it feels like it fits the flow of the plot better. Jumping immediately to Tatooine has benefits, for example - you can unlock the amazing Gunslinger Expert skill tree. However, for story reasons, you will be locked to that planet for a while, without the ability to leave. So once you’re there, you’re there until Jabba the Hutt says you can leave. That’s something to keep in mind, for sure.

As far as planets you travel to in Star Wars Outlaws, the main story mission there is relatively easy, especially since you’ve already had to do a much more challenging babysitting mission while in the Imperial base. In addition, one of my favorite pieces of gear was purchased on Kijimi - the Banchii Survivalist Jacket - which reduces damage taken from blaster and projectile weapons.

You also get the Cholganna Survivalist Belt here, which not only increases your Bacta Vial carrying capacity but also fully restores your health upon taking lethal damage. This has done a lot to save me throughout my time in the game. There are plenty of great reasons to go to the other planets first, but if we had to pick the best one to start and travel to first, it’s Kijimi.

