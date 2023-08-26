Which is the most popular race and class in Baldur's Gate 3? Patch 1 reveals interesting data

Larian Studios has just rolled out the first patch for Baldur's Gate 3, which effectively tackles a substantial number of concerns, including over 1000 bugs and flow-related problems, among other issues. This update places significant emphasis on rectifying in-game activity problems, such as the presence of floating items, NPCs, and interactions with companions. For a better understanding of the patch, players can read all the specifics on either the official Baldur's Gate 3 website or its Steam page.

Additionally, Larian Studios has provided insights into the community's most favored choices for Class and Race. According to Larian Studios, the Paladin Class has garnered a significant amount of popularity. When it comes to Races, the Human and Elf options are the preferred choices among fans.

Each class and race in Baldur's Gate 3 possesses distinctive abilities that can assist players in their adventures, and it appears that these two choices have proven to be fitting for the journey.

Larian Studios released the Week 1 Statistics earlier, highlighting favored selections categorized by popularity. The data was presented in a chart, segmented into various sections such as Classes, Races, preferred Romantic companions, Origin characters, and more.

Notably, the previous chart indicated that Half-Elf held the highest rank with a popularity ratio of 300K, closely followed by Humans and Elves, both sharing the same ratio, securing the second and third spots, respectively. However, these rankings appear to have undergone changes in the latest update.

Over time, players' preferences have shifted, which is why the Human race has now taken the leading position. Regarding the selection of character classes, there is a consistent pattern between the prior data and the latest one.

Once more, Paladin has risen as the top preference among players when it comes to class choice. The Sorcerer secures the second spot in popularity, its position unchanged from the previous data.

You can build your character as per your preferred playstyle (Image via Larian Studios)

Players have the option to choose a Class and Race for their character during the character creation process. Each Class and Race provides a unique style of gameplay, allowing players to tailor their selection to match their preferred playstyle. Regardless of the choice, the ultimate impact on enhancing the character's survivability lies in selecting skills and other abilities.

Baldur's Gate 3 also allows players to alter their characters' classes. This is facilitated by a character named Withers, who offers the service of changing a character's class for a fee of 200 Gold. In addition to these activities, Baldur's Gate 3 presents a varied backdrop teeming with demanding missions that provide a pleasurable RPG encounter.